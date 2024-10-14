‘Duke of Magoebaskloof’- Tito Mboweni’s most loved moments

From a leader and compatriot to ‘MasterChef’ to 'Fashion Police': things we will remember about Tito Mboweni.

Tito Mboweni was known for his sharp economic insights and a sense of humor that often lightened the seriousness of his role.

As the former minister of finance, Mboweni made waves with his no-nonsense approach to fiscal policy, steering the country through challenging economic times.

Yet, despite the weight of his responsibilities, he was known for his knack of balancing work and laughter, particularly on social media, where his posts—ranging from cooking mishaps to quirky opinions—gained him a unique following.

ALSO READ: RIP Tito Mboweni: Memories of a sweet bygone era

His political career, spanning key roles including Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, showcases his dedication to economic reform, all while maintaining his trademark wit.

Mboweni’s questionable culinary skills

His culinary skills gained him recognition beyond politics, showcasing a more personal and relatable side to his public persona.

This was not the PLAN ! Total utter disaster! Shem ! pic.twitter.com/l5ktFDtRfu — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 16, 2024

Mboweni expressed a particular fondness for cooking pilchards, showcasing his appreciation for this affordable and nutritious fish, which is popular in many South African households.

His lighthearted approach to cooking often included playful remarks about his culinary skills, making his posts entertaining and relatable.

We lost a true South African Icon💔🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/SXuKPC8AW7 October 13, 2024

ALSO READ: Tito Mboweni tapped to teach DJ Zinhle the culinary ropes!

Impeccable dress sense

Mboweni didn’t just poke fun at his culinary skills; he was not scared to wear what was comfortable.

When he stepped into his new role as minister of finance in 2018, he wore his battered Clarks laced up shoes. His shoes were also often notoriously unlaced.

These shoes are Clarks Ok. They are comfortable for old people! Laugh at them for the last time! pic.twitter.com/s1PEONwVaT August 18, 2020

Fikile Mbalula will always remember Tito Mboweni for his sense of humour.

The ANC’s Secretary General has paid tribute to the former finance minister, recounting funny stories about him.

Taking to social media, Mbalula shared a tweet where the former Governor of the Reserve Bank was poking fun at him.

Mboweni was questioning Mbalula’s fashion sense while playing a round of golf.

We will miss the humor and banter of our Duke of Magoebaskloof 😅🕊️ https://t.co/J2YjwrU06e — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) October 13, 2024

A love for a good party

Mboweni was, famously, a lot of fun.

Stuart Theobald, columnist for BusinessLive, recalls how Mboweni revelled in throwing parties at the official governor’s residence, despite preferring to live in his beloved Killarney flat or even more beloved farm in Magoebaskloof.

“He introduced an annual year-end party for journalists. The whisky would flow and the wine cellar raided, mocking the ghosts of apartheid-era governors in whose tastes the house was furnished.”

Former City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse paid tribute to Moboweni on X sharing a photo of two of them. He was his usual chirpy self the last time they met.

Governor Tito Mboweni was his usual chirpy self just 2 weeks ago. Great plans. Loads of elderly advice. Gave me the best lunch. I didn’t know it would be the last. Definitely too soon!!



I’m heartbroken 💔💔💔 https://t.co/NNFGLhZweW pic.twitter.com/ay0gjPwoYd — Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) October 12, 2024

The serious politician

Despite his banter, he was also a very serious politician.

After serving in the first cabinet of former President Nelson Mandela in 1994 as the minister of labour, he served as the advisor to the seventh South African governor Chris Stals.

Shortly after, he was elected as the first black South African Reserve Bank Governor at the age of 40.

He served as minister of finance from 9 October 2018 to 5 August 2021.

In this role he made it very clear that South Africa had to adopt a more prudent fiscal policy to avoid a too rapid growth in government debt.

Mboweni tweeted that he has experienced many “ups and downs” in politics, but “they all come to pass,” showing his resilience and positive outlook on life.

I have been involved in “serious politics” for many years. I have observed and experienced the ups and downs, and dramatic and traumatic moments. Somehow, THEY ALL COME TO PASS! And life goes on!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 31, 2020

A leader with integrity

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to the former minister of finance.

“Given his sense of vitality and energetic and affable engagement with fellow South Africans, Dr Mboweni’s passing at 65 comes as a shock.

“We have lost a leader and compatriot who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights,” Ramaphosa said.

At a press conference in Johannesburg on Sunday, the Secretary General of the South African Communist Party Solly Mapaila said Mboweni was one of his most honest comrades.

The DA sent out their condolences to the former minister’s family.

“The DA extends its heartfelt condolences to Dr Mboweni’s family and loved ones.

“His passing is a profound loss for South Africa. His contributions to strengthening democracy and improving the lives of all South Africans will not be forgotten.”

NOW READ: ‘We have lost a titan’ – South Africans react to Tito Mboweni’s death