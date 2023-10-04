Another tremor felt across parts of Joburg
Thr tremor struck at about 9:25pm on Wednesday night.
The tremor was felt on Wednesday at about 9:25pm. Photo: iStock
An earth tremor has reportedly been felt across several parts of Johannesburg and the west rand.
It is believed the tremor struck at about 9:25 pm on Wednesday night.
Gauteng Weather shared details of the tremor on X (formally Twitter).
“Multiple reports of a tremor in parts of Johannesburg and the West Rand at around 21:25.”
🔴 BREAKING: MULTIPLE REPORTS OF A TREMOR IN PARTS OF JOHANNESBURG & WEST RAND AT AROUND 21:25!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 4, 2023
There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries.
Earthquake
This is the second tremor in as many months.
In August, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed that a 2.7 magnitude tremor rocked several areas on the West Rand, including Johannesburg.
Various communities also felt the ground shake, including in Soweto, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort, among other areas.
