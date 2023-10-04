News

4 Oct 2023

Another tremor felt across parts of Joburg

Thr tremor struck at about 9:25pm on Wednesday night.

Tremor felt across parts of Joburg and West Rand

The tremor was felt on Wednesday at about 9:25pm. Photo: iStock

An earth tremor has reportedly been felt across several parts of Johannesburg and the west rand.

It is believed the tremor struck at about 9:25 pm on Wednesday night.

Gauteng Weather shared details of the tremor on X (formally Twitter).

“Multiple reports of a tremor in parts of Johannesburg and the West Rand at around 21:25.”

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries.

Earthquake

This is the second tremor in as many months.

In August, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed that a 2.7 magnitude tremor rocked several areas on the West Rand, including Johannesburg.

Various communities also felt the ground shake, including in Soweto, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort, among other areas.

ALSO READ: No injuries after tremor hits several areas in West Rand and Joburg

