Sipho Mabena
11 Jan 2022
4:54 pm
Education

Overwhelming support for DBE’s decision over matric result privacy

The publication of the results would have required the department getting individual consent from each of the 900 000 matriculants.

Students listen as Free State MEC for Education, Dr Tate Makgoe encourages them at Kagisho Comprehensive School on 5 November 2020. Photo: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
The basic education department’s move to stop matric results from being made public has been met with a resounding welcome, even from affected pupils themselves, as a victory for the basic right to privacy and dignity. Mathanzima Mweli, the department’s director-general, explained on Tuesday that to publish the results on public platforms, the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) required consent from each candidate who sat for the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/breaking-news/2956224/popi-act-means-no-public-matric-results-says-basic-education-dept/ It would have proven practically impossible to get consent from each of the about 900 000 pupils to comply with the Act, which came into...

