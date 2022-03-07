Investigation underway at Grosvenor Girls High amid racism allegations

Citizen Reporter

The principal of Grosvenor Girls High School in KwaZulu-Natal has been placed on precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of various investigations.

Mrs Jorgenson is being accused of racism and financial irregularities at the school, the provincial education department said in a statement on Monday.

Her suspension follows advice provided by an independent panel appointed to investigate the allegations Jorgenson faces.

The panel is being led by Vusi Khuzwayo, supported by evidence leader Advocate Makhosini Nkosi, and educational psychologist Dr Nontobeko Buthelezi.

Jacqueline Pretorius-Bishop will also be part of the panel, whose secretariat will be provided by law firm SD Moloi and Associates.

The department said pupils would be sent home with letters for their parents on Monday, to explain the procedures set to follow, and to grant permission to have their children testify before the panel, should they wish to do so.

Racism ‘rife’

Last week, protest action took place to address what pupils and their parents claim are longstanding issues of racism within the school.

eNCA reported pupils alleging staff members called them “monkeys”.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also alleged in a statement last week Jorgenson called black people “make her sleepy when they are pregnant”.

The party said another teacher allegedly referred to black girls as “sluts”, and accused them of “sleeping with old men for money”.

[STATEMENT] EFF eThekwini Region calls for the immediate suspension of the Principal of Grosvenor Girls High School. pic.twitter.com/wAgFvRqCVs— eThekwini EFF (@Ethekwini_EFF) March 2, 2022

The EFF’s eThekwini branch were at the school last week to demand Jorgenson’s axing.

News24 reports Jorgenson was suspended for not taking action after an alleged racist incident took place between a black prefect and a white pupil two weeks ago.