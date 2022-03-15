Rorisang Kgosana
Education

Less than 3% of women in ICT space make it – Men still rule the roost

Entrenched gender norms, biases and sexual harassment are the most common reasons women ditch tech careers.

Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences and Technology Academy officially being opened in Durban. Picture: Twitter @Nabeelah_Shaikh
With the world fast moving into the digital space due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is women in this industry that are marginalised and stand to lose the most, as only a small fraction of women reach managerial positions in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector. Research by auditing firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) found that while 22% graduates in ICT were female, only 2.9% continue to have a successful career in the industry. Women hold 19% of technology-related jobs at the world’s top ten technology companies and only 28% have leadership positions in those companies. On the...

