Violent brawl at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen involved ‘third parties’ – Investigators

Faizel Patel

A preliminary report of alleged racism and sexual harassment which resulted in violent brawl at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein has found that the incident involved ‘third parties’.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday received the report from investigators who were roped in to probe racism and sexual assault allegations at the school in February this year.

After conducting interviews and receiving statements from various parties during their investigations, lead investigator Luke Enslin summarised the findings.

ALSO READ: Racism allegations rock Cape Town school as SAHRC probes Stellenbosch incident

Enslin confirmed that other learners and third-parties (people outside the school), not identified by the School Management Team (SMT) and School Governing Body (SGB) were discovered to have been involved in the initial fighting and escalation of violence at the school.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the recommendations made by Enslin and his team included that disciplinary processes against identified and newly identified learners proceed.

“He also strongly recommended the school to establish a grievance committee to manage conflict and prevent it from spiralling out of control.”

“Other recommendations include the school implementing diversity programmes and training for different learners to understand each other better and not necessitate violence and fighting. Names of implicated persons were not shared due to the sensitive nature of this case,” Mabona said.

Lesufi explained to all stakeholders that the Gauteng Department of Education’s Legal Services Unit will consolidate this preliminary report with a previous report of sexual harassment and an outstanding report from the South African Human Right Commission.

Lesufi said a final report that reflects a framework and work plan to assist the school to implement recommendations will be shared with the school community.

Meanwhile., the GDE said had noticed that some learners in the school have been displaying ill-mannered behaviour and disrespecting educators since the incident in question occurred.

“Such conduct will not be tolerated in our schools, and we urge parents to instil discipline in their children. Ill-disciplined behaviour from learners will undermine all the efforts that are being made to bring change to the school,” the GDE said.

The school made headlines earlier this year after a racist incident between two pupils plunged the school into chaos leading to protests by parents, community members, and school pupils.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police investigating after teachers caught beating children at Pretoria crèche