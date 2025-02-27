SA’s literacy crisis deepens as 80% of Grade 3 pupils can’t read for meaning

Without urgent reforms, full literacy may take 86 years to achieve.

South Africa’s literacy crisis is deepening, with the latest 2030 Reading Panel report highlighting that 80% of grade 3 pupils still cannot read for meaning.

They cannot read in any language, as measured by the South African Systemic Assessment released on Tuesday, affirming years of international studies highlighting the country’s worsening reading crisis.

This year’s report focused on pupil reading outcomes and explores recent strategies that have shown promise in improving literacy levels aimed at getting all children to read by 2030.

The findings

The report noted that 81% of Grade 4 pupils struggle with reading comprehension in any language.

Only 20% of Grade 3 pupils meet the required reading standards for their grade level; 3% demonstrate advanced reading comprehension and independent learning abilities; and 17% possess the expected foundational knowledge and skills.

This was in contrast to the 80% of pupils who have not reached grade-level proficiency, 43% have had reached the required standard of reading, while 37% are “emerging” readers who are beginning to develop foundational literacy.

By Grade 6, nearly 70% of pupils were still reading below grade level in their language of instruction, whether Afrikaans or English.

The report highlighted that these literacy gaps had significantly influenced the department of basic education’s decision to extend mother tongue-based bilingual education (MTbBE) to Grade 6 from 2025.

However, the panel cautioned that while MTbBE was an important step, it alone would not resolve the literacy crisis.

Since the panel’s inception in 2021, there has been no clear evidence of significant improvements in reading outcomes.

Reading for comprehension struggles

Equal Education’s Noncedo Madubedube, a member of the panel, said the findings reinforce previous research showing that over 80% of Grade 3 and 4 pupils cannot read for meaning.

“The key issue is not just reading ability but comprehension – reading for meaning, not just decoding words. This crisis in foundational learning has a lasting impact on pupils’ progression through primary education. It is now undeniable that urgent reform is needed,” she said.

The country requires radical reform to address the literacy crisis, Madubedube said.

Previous projections estimated that, at the current pace, it would take another 86 years for all South African children to achieve basic reading proficiency.

‘Lack of a national reading plan’

A key issue highlighted in the report is the lack of a cohesive national reading plan and adequate funding.

Without a well-funded strategy with clear responsibilities, timelines and milestones, South Africa risks missing its 2030 literacy goals.

“While provinces have their own reading policies, they are inconsistent and uncoordinated. A national plan would ensure uniformity, setting clear benchmarks and resource allocations,” Madubedube said.

The report highlights some positive developments, particularly in teacher reading competencies.

According to the Southern and Eastern Africa Consortium for Monitoring Educational Quality V, 94% of Grade 6 teachers are now classified as “critical readers” (level 8) in English and Afrikaans – an improvement from 64% in the previous report.

More resources needed

However, despite these gains, the panel stressed the urgent need for fundamental reforms in teacher recruitment, training, and support.

Education law expert Faranaaz Veriava highlighted the shortage of foundation phase teachers.

“We need significantly more foundation phase teachers, particularly those qualified to teach in underrepresented African languages,” she said.

She called for a standardised core curriculum for foundation phase teaching across universities.

“The department of higher education must be part of the solution to establish minimum standards for foundation phase teacher training.”

With only five years left to meet the 2030 literacy goal, the report added the need for strong political commitment.

“Change is possible, but it requires unwavering political commitment from the president to the minister of education,” Veriava said.

