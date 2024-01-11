Increased registration fees, Nsfas budget cut and accommodation cap a recipe for #FeesMustFall

There is inadequate communication between the government, students and university stakeholders on fees and other financial matters.

Students from the #FeesMustFall movement march through the campus, 3 October 2016, at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. Protesting students have vowed to continue disruptions after the university announced its plans to reopen academic activity today. Picture: Alaister Russell

Tough times are lasting for South African students, what with increases in registration fees, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) cutting off funding for about 87 000 students, and the accommodation cap of R45 000.

All these issues have raised concerns about the affordability and accessibility of higher education. Many students anticipate a second wave of #FeesMustFall because of these issues.

Consequences of Nsfas budget cut and accommodation cap

Nsfas funds many students who are unable to afford higher education. The 10% budget cut will not only leave 87 712 students unfunded. It will also lead to delays in the disbursements, leaving many students not registering.

Furthermore, the R45 000 accommodation cap is already leaving students stranded and some stuck not being able to go to school.

“This is what we are facing as students since Nsfas changed their accommodation systems. Some of us do not even know if we are going to have accommodation when we go back to school,” a Central University of Technology student posted on X.

“A lot of students are left in debt because of this cap, and this will affect registration in 2024,” said Universities South Africa (USAF) CEO Dr Phethiwe Matutu on Groundup.

University students perspectives on registration and Nsfas

“Universities have costs to cover and they need to ensure that they are able to operate effectively. A fee increase may be necessary in some cases,” Esona Yohle said.

“NWU requires students to pay exorbitant registration fees upfront. It is frustrating to not be able to pay the fees in half. Most students like myself raised by grandparents cannot afford paying full fees,” added Kamogelo Shabangu.

“The increase in registration fees and 10% budget cut will cause financial difficulties for many UJ students,” Shanique Mnisi said.

“CPUT students will most likely resort to violent protests when they cannot register for tuition and refused entrance at res and campus for not registering,” Tina Ngalo said.

Increase makes no sense

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister, Blade Nzimande, proposed an increase of 4.5% and 6.5% on tuition and accommodation fees respectively. But students and the public say it makes no sense to cut funding and increase costs simultaneously.

“This is a recipe for disaster. #FEESMUSTFALL will seem like a drop in the bucket,” X user Lihle Rulashe posted.

A former prominent activist and law lecturer at University of the Free State, Ntando Sindane, says there is inadequate communication between the government, students and university stakeholders.

“It is certainly very provocative from the state. And it seems to me that the government is making the same mistakes that it did before 2015, in terms of not adequately engaging students and other university stakeholders,” Sindane was quoted as saying by IOL.