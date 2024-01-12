‘The entire Nsfas board should resign’

The SA Students Congress (Sasco) yesterday welcomed as “decisive action” a step taken by embattled National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) board chair Ernest Khosa to take leave of absence – pending investigations into multimillion-rand graft allegations – and has called for a speedy probe into the scandal, with culprits being arrested. Backed by recordings, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) recently dropped a bombshell in its report, implicating Khosa, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and the SA Communist Party for having benefited in the siphoning of millions from Nsfas. ALSO READ: Nsfas board chair Ernest Khosa takes leave of…

This was allegedly done through kickbacks from service providers in exchange for tenders and protection. In welcoming Khosa’s decision, Sasco secretary-general Alungile Kamtshe said the move proved that steps were being undertaken to address the allegations.

“But this investigation must not take too long – culprits linked to theft of Nsfas funds should be apprehended,” said Kamtshe. Sasco, he said, was “extremely appalled by the issue of students who have not received their allowances from Nsfas”.

“We are angry because many students have been affected by this, with some having had to leave their bags and clothing in their residences due to nonpayment to landlords,” he said.

“If this issue has not been resolved by 16 January as promised, we will have no other option but to stage a demonstration.”

Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) national spokesperson Matthew Parks said: “It is not acceptable that poor students struggle to submit their applications and then wait for months to receive their fees and allowances.

“These delays threaten the studies of students and the ability of universities to pay staff and operate.”

ActionSA said it believed the conduct of the Nsfas board called for scrutiny. “[The board members] were all involved in the decision-making process that facilitated this fraud,” said ActionSA Youth Forum chair Hluphi Gafane.

“This has not only affected the tertiary education sector, but directly disadvantaged students.

“While calls for the resignation of Nzimande and Nsfas board chair are justified, the entire board must also take responsibility and resign,” said Gafane.

ActionSA called for the independent law firm appointed by Nsfas to investigate Khosa, to do so “impartially and without fear or favour”.

Public policy expert Dr Nkosikhulile Nyembezi said: “Despite the ANC government’s insistence that it is committed to serving the poor, its supposedly assertive actions to combat corruption and promote accountability, are strikingly modest – amounting to endless meetings and public denials of failure to act.

“South Africans are deeply surprised that the government is not urgently doing much to root out corruption in Nsfas.

“Recent surveys show diminishing public trust in government – making clear that the South African public prioritises combating corruption, regarding government as the chief national threat to the long-term national interests – wanting more honest and accountable leaders to play a full role in the moral regeneration of the country.

“The general election ought to be a place where strategic choices are aired and argued, regarding attaining free and decolonised tertiary education for the youth – instead of adding to their suffering by opening the wounds of the 16 June, 1976, uprising and the #FeesMustFall demonstrations – where adults were absent from the coalface youth struggles.

“The dilemmas will not disappear because they are complex and the government must speedily implement solutions to the Nsfas problem.”