Chiloane calls for calm after violent protests at Soshanguve schools

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has appealed for calm after violent disruptions broke out at Tiyelelani Secondary School and surrounding schools in Soshanguve on Tuesday.

Student injured during protest

Pupils in the Block L area reportedly left classes and marched between schools during school hours, causing damage to property.

The protest turned violent, and one pupil was injured before being rushed to a nearby clinic for medical treatment.

“The department is aware of the serious allegations at Tiyelelani Secondary School, which led to pupils protesting,” said Chiloane.

Allegations spark outrage

The protest was allegedly triggered by claims of sexual misconduct and negligence at the school.

According to reports received by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), a teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a pupil, while a bus driver is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a pupil.

“The GDE views these allegations in a very serious light and has since launched an urgent enquiry to establish the facts, which will guide on the appropriate action. The police are also investigating these allegations,” the department confirmed.

Investigation underway

To stabilise the situation, the GDE has removed the principal of Tiyelelani Secondary School with effect from Wednesday.

The acting deputy principal will manage day-to-day operations with the support of district officials.

“We believe that this action will play a significant role in stabilising the school environment and allow for an impartial process,” Chiloane said.

Matrics write under police watch

Despite the disruptions, Grade 12 pupils managed to complete their Accounting preliminary exam under heavy security.

Officials from the department, supported by law enforcement, remain stationed at the school to safeguard pupils and staff.

Chiloane stressed the importance of protecting pupils while investigations continue.

“We are determined to act in the best interest of pupils at Tiyelelani Secondary School and surrounding schools. Allegations of misconduct by teachers or any employee, even those from our service providers, will be subjected to disciplinary processes,” he said.

He urged pupils and the community to allow teaching and learning to continue.

“Meanwhile, we appeal for calm among pupils and the community as the department addresses this matter. Teaching and learning must continue without disruption, especially during this crucial time when matriculants are busy with their preliminary examinations,” Chiloane said.

