Pretoria pupils accused of killing classmate out on bail

The two Lesedi Secondary School pupils in Pretoria accused of stabbing fellow schoolboy Lethabo Mokonyane to death in June were granted bail with strict conditions by the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court.

20-year-old Mlehalinye Montasi, a Grade 12 pupil, was granted bail for R6 000 on Monday, and 19-year-old Kgotlhello Mathabathe, a Grade 10 pupil, was granted R3 000 bail.

The duo are facing a premeditated murder charge each for stabbing and killing Mokonyane, 19, who was in Grade 10, on 17 June.

Pupils cite need to return to schooling in bail application

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that in court, Montasi and Mathabathe applied for bail, citing the need to continue with their schooling.

“Prosecutor Karabo Sebela opposed bail, arguing that Montasi is in the country illegally and therefore poses a flight risk,” Mahanjana said.

“She further submitted that both accused are known to the witnesses and may interfere with them.”

Case postponed to October

The magistrate, however, granted bail but under strict conditions. The court ordered the accused to attend all proceedings until the trial ends, avoid any direct or indirect interference with witnesses, and comply with correctional supervision and its rules.

The matter was postponed to 10 October 2025 for regional court.

On the day of the tragic incident, Mokonyane was at school after writing exams. On his way to the school gate, he met Montasi and Mathabathe, who started fighting with him.

“One of the accused persons apprehended him while the other stabbed him with a sharp object twice in the stomach and on his back,” Mahanjana said.

The two ran away afterwards, and Mokonyane was then taken to hospital where he died a few hours later.

Bullying allegations

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane attributed the tragic incident to bullying at the school in the Lethabong informal settlement in Donkerhoek, Pretoria.

In June, the MEC said the school’s management could have prevented Mokonyane’s death if it had fulfilled its responsibilities.

“The two learners fought initially, and then the parents were called in, and it was a very bad fight, the way weapons were used. And at that point, the school was supposed to have immediately suspended both of the learners and immediately enforced the code of conduct, and they did not do that. And these are the dangers when you don’t enforce laws,” he said.

Family spokesperson Shelly Mokonyane called on authorities to fight against bullying in schools.

"As a result of bullying, Lethabo is gone, and who is next? My message to the children is that when they have differences, they must involve the teachers instead of fighting.