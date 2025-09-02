KZN education slams racial violence after Chatsworth school pupil stabbings

Five pupils were stabbed in a Chatsworth school brawl, reportedly escalated by a parent and ex-pupils.

A minor fight on a soccer field at a high school in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), escalated into alleged racial violence on Friday, leaving five pupils stabbed.

The KZN department of education has slammed the violence at Glenover Secondary School. Four Black pupils and one Indian pupil were stabbed in the shocking incident, allegedly involving a parent and ex-pupils.

“As the department of education, we are appalled by the criminal behaviour of certain community members alleged to be fueling violence at Glenover Secondary School,” KZN MEC for education Sipho Hlomuka said on Tuesday.

The department said a small altercation started between two schoolboys on the soccer field.

That altercation escalated into a larger dispute with alleged racial undertones.

Fight on soccer field turned into racial violence

Glenover Secondary School quickly suspended the four pupils directly involved in the fight, but the situation turned dangerous after school hours.

“A group consisting of a parent and former learners – none of whom were involved in the initial incident – violently confronted and assaulted some learners,” the department said.

“During this attack, five learners were stabbed, four African learners and one Indian learner.”

The KZN education department confirmed that the school notified the South African Police Service (Saps) and its private security provider about the incident.

“We are gravely concerned that this violence was racially motivated and aggravated by adults who should be setting an example of tolerance, peace and restraint,” the department said.

‘Adults should be setting an example’

Hlomuka said the department stood firmly with the school’s principal and management team. He also pledged support for the school governing body (SGB) and police.

He said the department aims to resolve this racial conflict. Hlomuka stressed that schools must remain safe spaces for teaching and learning.

KZN education said Glenover Secondary School strongly condemned all forms of racial violence, discrimination, and divisive behaviour.

The department expressed disappointment that parents and former pupils contributed to escalating the violence.

This undermines the school’s efforts to keep a safe and inclusive learning environment, KZN education said.

“In addition, unfounded accusations have been leveled against the school’s management and educators, despite their immediate and decisive response to de-escalate the situation,” the department said.

Discipline begins at home

The department of education has issued a reminder to communities that discipline of pupils begins at home.

“Parents play a critical role in instilling values of respect, tolerance, and non-violence. The school’s mandate is to educate, not to constantly correct behaviour that reflects poor guidance at home,” the department added.

To bring peace and stability back, KZN education urgently asks all parents to cooperate with it.

KwaZulu-Natal Grade 12 pupils are in preparation for their preliminary examinations which start on 8 September and end on 2 October.

Grade 8 to Grade 11 pupils at the school are preparing for their third-term assessments.

“Any disruption to teaching and learning will compromise the education and future of your children,” the department said.

Department calls for calm

The education department has therefore asked all parents to refrain from taking matters into their own hands, encouraging violence and putting their children at risk.

Allow the school and authorities to manage the situation, the department urged.

“Your support is more important now than ever. Together, let us ensure the safety, well-being and future of every learner at Glenover Secondary School,” the department said.

