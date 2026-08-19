CPUT students ask university for R2k travel allowance amid evacuations

The students also want the university to consider the cost of returning to Cape Town when operations resume.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students have called on the university to provide flexible transport support, saying a one-size-fits-all shuttle service could leave some students stranded in unfamiliar areas and expose them to further safety risks.

This comes after the total shutdown of the university after an arson attack at its Bellville Campus. This left students facing the prospect of vacating their accommodation, including those living far from Cape Town.

Higher Education and Training Minister, Buti Manamela, has directed a departmental team to facilitate urgent engagement between CPUT management, its council, and student leadership following the total shutdown of the university.

Students want transport support

According to some reports, students living at university residences have been told to evacuate their rooms by 4pm.

Students said they were concerned about the instruction to vacate accommodation, particularly for those with nowhere to go or who come from other provinces and rural areas.

“At this stage, there has been no clear public communication confirming specific transportation arrangements for students,” they said.

The students acknowledged that university shuttles had been used during previous situations but warned that such arrangements may not cater for the different destinations of thousands of students.

“Some students come from rural areas, different provinces and communities that cannot be reached by ordinary university shuttle routes,” they said.

The students said a shuttle could transport someone only partway before leaving them at an unfamiliar location, raising additional safety concerns.

They have therefore called for the university to consider providing direct transport funding or vouchers that students could use based on their individual travel needs.

“A reasonable travel allowance such as R2 000 per eligible student could assist with transportation and reasonable meals during the journey.”

Students said this would allow them to choose the safest option, which could include long-distance buses, taxis, trains, or flights where necessary.

However, reports claim that CPUT said students will have to make their own transport arrangements to return home after the institution suspended its academic programme.

Minister pushes for urgent talks

Manamela said the attack resulted in significant disruption to learning, teaching and essential university operations.

Manamela condemned the destruction of university property, violence, and intimidation, while urging students to use legitimate channels to raise concerns about higher education access, affordability, and living and learning conditions.

“The immediate priority is to bring the parties around the table, establish the facts and find a way forward that allows the academic programme to resume,” Manamela said.

He said students had a right to raise legitimate concerns but stressed that no student or staff member should fear for their safety or be prevented from studying or working.

“We cannot allow an impasse to become a permanent disruption to the academic year. We need responsible leadership from all sides and a commitment to resolving these matters through dialogue rather than confrontation,” added Manamela.

The minister said the withdrawal of CPUT’s draft financial plan provided an opportunity for the university and student leadership to reset their engagement and work towards resolving the outstanding issues.

“The focus must be on what can be resolved immediately, what requires further consideration, and what process will be followed to deal with the remaining matters,” he said.

Return journey also a concern

The students also want the university to consider the cost of returning to Cape Town when operations resume.

“If students are required to leave campus or accommodation temporarily, there should be consideration of how they will return when university operations resume,” they said.

“Students should not have to face the same financial and transportation difficulties twice.”