Nsfas 2027 applications are open: What students need to know

To improve service delivery and response times, Nsfas will also introduce automated document verification and electronic document signing.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has opened applications for the 2027 funding cycle, with prospective students given until 18 November 2026 to apply.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela officially launched the application cycle on Friday at the Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA) offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, saying the funding scheme has introduced several changes to improve the application and appeals processes.

“Today’s launch is therefore about much more than opening an application window. It is about opening doors of opportunity and ensuring that financial circumstances do not prevent deserving young South Africans from building their futures,” Manamela said.

Successful applicants will receive their funding outcomes in December, ahead of registration for the 2027 academic year.

New systems introduced

The minister said the 2026 application cycle received a record number of applications, highlighting the growing demand for student financial assistance.

In response, Nsfas has introduced several operational changes for the 2027 cycle, including directly extracting student information from institutional systems.

According to Manamela, the change will strengthen data integrity, reduce errors and improve the accuracy of funding decisions.

Nsfas will also introduce automated document verification and electronic document signing, while modernising its student-support environment to improve service delivery and response times.

Nsfas will also strengthen the verification of students’ registration and banking details through collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs.

Manamela said work had also started on developing a loan management system to administer student loans for the so-called missing middle.

The minister said Nsfas had also focused on its appeals process, including addressing historical weaknesses and improving communication with students.

“These improvements are intended to make the application process simpler, faster, more secure and more responsive to students,” he said.

Outreach planned across communities

Manamela urged prospective applicants not to wait until the November deadline before submitting their applications.

“Applying early gives you time to verify your information, submit outstanding documentation and seek assistance if you encounter challenges,” he said.

The department will deploy outreach teams across provinces, districts, rural communities, townships and marginalised communities to provide information and application support.

The teams will work with schools, provincial education departments, community stakeholders and institutions to assist prospective students who may face barriers to accessing funding information.

Manamela said the launch also included schools from the City of Johannesburg, including pupils with disabilities, as part of efforts to ensure access to funding information is inclusive.

Missing middle funding

Government will also expand the funding options available to students who do not qualify for Nsfas bursaries but cannot comfortably afford higher education.

Manamela said these students often fall above the household-income threshold for a bursary while still struggling to pay for tuition, accommodation, study materials and other costs.

The missing-middle loan scheme will provide an additional funding pathway for eligible students.

“The loan scheme expands the funding system beyond the traditional bursary model, providing an opportunity for students who might otherwise face financial exclusion,” Manamela said.

Unlike bursaries, the loans are repayable under the applicable terms and conditions.

TVET applications close this month

The minister also encouraged prospective students to consider public technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

Applications for the 2027 academic year at public TVET colleges remain open until 30 September 2026.

Manamela reminded students that applying for Nsfas funding does not guarantee admission to a university or TVET college.

“Application to Nsfas does not guarantee access to your chosen area of study. You must also apply to institutions, as funding eligibility alone will not ensure a place to study in your chosen qualification,” he said.

Prospective students can use the Khetha portal to research study opportunities and career options.

Manamela encouraged applicants to apply for admission and Nsfas funding separately where financial assistance is required.

“Admission and funding are two important steps in planning your educational journey,” he said.

The 2027 application cycle is being launched under the theme: “Nsfas 2027: Ready to Fund the Future.”