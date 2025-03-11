Basic education passes ‘significant milestone’ in eliminating pit toilets in schools

The department attributed the progress to collaboration between national and provincial education departments and other stakeholders.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced on Tuesday that more than 93% of pit toilets had been eradicated in public schools in South Africa.

According to the department, this marks a “significant milestone” under the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative.

“This significant milestone marks a critical step toward ensuring that all students have access to safe and dignified sanitation facilities.”

Eastern Cape and Limpopo most affected

Pit toilets remain a problem in the country. According to the DBE, major strides have been made, while the Eastern Cape and Limpopo remain the most affected provinces.

Basic education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced in parliament that she would conduct site visits in these areas to monitor progress and engage with school leadership, communities, and implementing agents.

“The minister’s visits will allow for first-hand monitoring of the final phase of implementation and direct engagement with communities, school leadership, and implementing agents to ensure that all remaining projects are completed as scheduled,” the department said.

Safe sanitation deadline

Despite budget constraints, the department remained committed to fulfilling the directive set by President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that all students have access to safe sanitation by 31 March 2025.

The department attributed the progress to collaboration between national and provincial education departments, private sector partners, and development agencies.

“The department acknowledges the ongoing challenges posed by budget constraints, infrastructure backlogs, and rising construction costs.”

It further stated that the eradication of pit toilets remains a “non-negotiable priority”.

“All efforts are being made to ensure that every student in South Africa has access to safe and hygienic school sanitation,” the department said.

Furthermore, the department pledged to provide regular updates on the progress made and ensure transparency in meeting its commitments.

“The department will continue to provide regular updates on progress as we approach the March 31 deadline and remains committed to transparency and accountability in delivering on this critical mandate,” it concluded.

