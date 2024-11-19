Fear grips Mpumalanga school after 13-year-old boy stabs teacher and pupils

The boy who attends Masoyi Primary School in Swalala village, White River, was arrested and released on Saturday.

A source within the Mpumalanga department of education told The Citizen that a few hours before allegedly attacking fellow pupils, the boy had allegedly stabbed a male teacher from another school in the same village.

It was unknown how and why the boy had gone to Khulani Primary School, just a few kilometres from Masoyi.

“The violence that we see happening in the schools in the area is gang-related. The information that we gathered is that the suspect waited for his fellow pupils outside the school. When they arrived he demanded that they give him their belts.

“They refused and a fight ensued, resulting in the stabbing of the two victims,” the source said.

Mark Ngobeni, chair of the school governing body at Masoyi Primary School, confirmed that the fighting was gang-related. He was, however, reluctant to divulge more information, saying the matter was under investigation.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdluli confirmed that the boy was arrested, but later released into the custody of his parents.

“The victim is also a 13-year-old,” said Mdluli. Only one pupil laid a charge.

South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) provincial spokesperson Walter Hlaise said he was aware of the violent incidents.

“We strongly condemn all forms of violence and call on law enforcement authorities and the department of education to clamp down on possession of weapons by pupils,” said Hlaise.

Mpumalanga department of education spokesperson Gerald Sambo also condemned the incidents and called on parents to address violent crime among their children.

“Any form of violence against pupils cannot be tolerated, it is unacceptable.

“We urge our pupils to refrain from using violence to resolve their differences with their peers.

“We also call on parents to regularly check what is contained in their children’s school bags and to teach them about good morals and values.”

He added: “We hope that this arrest will serve as a reminder to those who may be tempted to resort to violence against others as a way of resolving issues.”

Statistics released by the police indicated that the crime committed against pupils and students was rife.

The statistics which focused on the crime committed within the institution of learning stated that between October and December last year, seven murders were committed, 24 attempted murders, 252 cases of assault/grievous bodily harm, and 61 rapes.

The figures comprise crimes in primary and high schools, universities, colleges, day-care and aftercare facilities.

Last week, two pupils from Meriti Secondary School in North West were hospitalised after they were stabbed, one outside the school premises, while the other one was attacked within the school premises.

Stacey Jacobs, a researcher at Equal Education (EE), said they were deeply concerned about ongoing school violence and had been campaigning for safe schools since 2014.

“This campaign is driven by high school pupil members of EE who, in 2014, identified safety as one of the biggest obstacles to the full realisation and enjoyment of their right to basic education.

“The perpetuation of crime in schools greatly impacts school activities, creating a hostile environment that hinders teaching and learning.”

“These incidents are more likely to occur at schools where government interventions are ineffective, or where schools do not have the support or resources to respond such as functional school safety committees, appropriate access control/perimeter security, and inadequate access to psychosocial support.”

