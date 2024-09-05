Hoërskool Duineveld suspends pupils over racist TikTok rant, DBE appalled

The TikTok video of the four boys racially abusing a content creator gathered viral outrage with calls for harsh punishment.

Four Northern Cape pupils filmed racially abusing a popular TikToker have been suspended.

The Hoërskool Duineveld students repeatedly used racial slurs while addressing content creator, @UncleSeeno.

The video gained traction earlier this week and by 4 September the school had distanced itself from the incident.

Suspended and named

Seen brazenly provoking the TikToker, the school and the Northern Cape Department of Education acted swiftly.

ALSO READ: Northern Cape Education Department calls for action over ‘racist TikTok

The primary offender has been suspended, as have the other three boys seen in the video.

“[Hoerskool] Duineveld has acted immediately in line with their code of conduct and placed these learners on suspension,” stated Northern Cape Department of Education spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe.

The school released the own statement, condemning all forms of discrimination.

“Our school cultivates a culture of respect and tolerance for each other and therefore Hoërskool Duineveld distances itself from [these] individuals.

Department of Basic Education speaks out

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education Joy Maimela added her calls of condemnation.

ALSO READ: Another Pretoria Girls High pupil suspended after video with ‘racial undertones’

Maimela urged everyone involved in nurturing young people to help raise more responsible children.

“This learner was born in a free and democratic South Africa, so this is unexpected,” Maimela stated.

“It is shocking. It is disappointing. It is hurtful that he can spew such remarks. This needs the attention of authorities at the highest level. It cannot be tolerated.”

“Considering the painful history of racism and discrimination in South Africa, our country has taken a zero-tolerance to such behaviour and utterances. We need urgent action on the matter,” she concluded.