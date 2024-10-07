Limpopo education probes abuse claims following matric pupil’s death

The pupil died 'under distressing circumstances' over the weekend, with less than a month before matric exams commence.

The Limpopo Department of Education has launched an investigation into the circumstances that allegedly led to the death of a Kgabo Secondary School matric pupil.

The pupil died “under distressing circumstances” over the weekend, with less than a month before matric exams commence.

Limpopo MEC for Education Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said that the department was investigating allegations of ill-treatment by school administrators, which allegedly resulted in the pupil taking his own life.

ALSO READ: Thokoza tragedy: Grade 6 boy takes own life amid bullying allegations

Lerule-Ramakhanya offered her condolences to the family of the deceased.

“I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate passing of our pupil and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the school and family of the deceased. We further want to make it clear that we will leave no stone unturned until we get the final outcomes of what exactly led to this unforeseen incident,” said Lerule-Ramakhanya.

Pupil’s death due to bullying

This is not the first incident in which officials are accused of abusing pupils. A Grade 6 pupil from Khehlekile Primary School committed suicide after suffering abuse, allegedly at the hands of staff members at the school.

This was revealed by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane based on the findings of an investigation into the circumstances leading to 12-year-old Sibusiso Mbatha’s death.

ALSO READ: Gauteng education’s plan to halt school suicides

Mbatha was found hanging in his family’s bathroom after allegedly being bullied and verbally attacked.

Before the suicide, Mbatha was involved in an altercation with another pupil in his classroom, and “it didn’t end well.”

“The boys were sent to reception; that’s when one of the teachers met up with him, and in his own version, he conceded that he reprimanded the boy. He was reprimanded for his gay tendencies and told to leave them outside the school gate,” said the department at the time.

The department found that the deputy principal and principal of the school had misconducted themselves in how they handled the incident.

READ MORE: Bullying and homophobic abuse: Probe unveils school’s negligence in pupil’s suicide

