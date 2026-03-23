Here’s when schools close for the Easter break

Public school students across South Africa will have a week's rest before the second term begins in April.

Pupils across South Africa are days away from a much-anticipated break, as the first school term of 2026 draws to a close this week.

According to the department of basic education (DBE) calendar, public schools will officially close on Friday, 27 March 2026, giving pupils a short but significant pause before the academic year continues.

One-week Easter break confirmed

The DBE has confirmed that the second term will begin on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, meaning pupils will have just over a week away from the classroom.

The break coincides with the Easter period, one of the most widely observed holidays in the country.

This year, Good Friday falls on 3 April, followed by Easter Sunday on 5 April, and Family Day on Monday, 6 April 2026.

While brief, the holiday gives pupils time to rest and recharge ahead of a demanding second term, which is to run until 26 June 2026 and is typically packed with assessments and exams.

More breaks on the horizon

The school calendar also provides for additional short breaks early in the second term.

Pupils will return to school in April but will only attend classes for a few weeks before another long weekend.

Schools will close on Friday, 24 April 2026, with pupils returning on Tuesday, 28 April 2026.

They will then attend school for just three days before another public holiday on Friday, 1 May, giving pupils yet another short break.

Keeping pupils busy during the holidays

While school holidays are often met with excitement, they can also bring challenges for parents as pupils look for ways to stay entertained.

Experts say the break presents an opportunity for meaningful engagement beyond screens.

Deb Zelezniak, CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project, encouraged families to use the time to teach children about giving back.

“The beautiful thing about teaching kids to give back is that they accidentally become better humans in the process,” she said.

“They’re learning that happiness isn’t just about getting stuff, it’s about the warm, fuzzy feeling that comes from knowing you made someone else’s day a little brighter.”

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2026 school calendar

Here’s the 2026 school calendar to help parents stay ahead.

FIRST TERM:

Schools start: 14 January 2026;

Schools close: 27 March 2026;

School holidays: 28 March to 7 April 2026.

SECOND TERM:

Schools start: 8 April 2026;

Schools close: 26 June 2026;

Public holidays: Freedom Day (27 April 2026), Workers’ Day (1 May 2026), Youth Day (16 June 2026);

Special school holidays: 15 June 2026

School holidays: 27 June to 20 July 2026.

THIRD TERM:

School start: 21 July 2026;

School closes: 23 September 2026;

Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 and 10 August 2026),

School holidays: 24 September to 05 October 2026.

FOURTH TERM:

School start: 06 October 2026;

School closes: 09 December 2026;

Public holidays: Day of Reconciliation (16 December 2026), Christmas Day (25 December 2026), Day of Goodwill (26 December 2026).

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