Ghost workers probe ‘could save billions’

A national investigation into ghost teachers could save education billions, with unions and experts calling it a vital step against corruption.

The investigation into the existence of ghost workers will save the education authorities billions of rands if done properly.

This is the view of education expert Hendrick Makaneta, who was commenting about the Education Labour Relations Council announcement that it was going to conduct a national investigation to get rid of ghost teachers.

“We welcome the verification process. If done correctly, it will lay bare the situation that is likely contributing to losses in finances,” he said.

Vital step against corruption

He said the verification process comes at a time when it is needed the most. It takes place at a time when the government is facing austerity measures.

“Therefore, there is a need for collaboration with the South African Council of Educators,” he said.

Not long ago, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Sipho Hlomuka said they are also doing verification of employees after incidents were reported where salaries were paid continuously to employees who were no longer working for the department.

The South African Democratic Teacher’s Union (Sadtu) has called on its members to play a part in the fight against corruption by cooperating with the investigators.

Ghost workers represent orchestrated criminal syndicates

Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said the crucial step would root out corruption and restore trust in our public education payroll.

Maluleke said ghost workers were not an administrative hiccup; they represent orchestrated criminal syndicates that siphoned scarce public resources.