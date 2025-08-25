Matric prelims start today – here’s how to stay sharp and succeed

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube encouraged pupils to manage their time wisely and to use the exams as preparation for finals.

South Africa’s matric class of 2025 begins its preliminary examinations this week, with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) urging pupils to approach the milestone with focus and balance.

Prelims start nationwide

Prelims, seen as a dress rehearsal for the final National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, start on 25 August in the Eastern Cape and will roll out across provinces over the coming weeks.

Gauteng, the Northern Cape and North West will begin before the end of August, while KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape start in September.

According to the DBE, exam dates vary:

Eastern Cape: 25 August – 23 September

Free State: 2 September – 2 October

Gauteng: 29 August – 26 September

KwaZulu-Natal: 8 September – 2 October

Limpopo: 2 September – 26 September

Mpumalanga: 2 September – 30 September

Northern Cape: 29 August – 30 September

North West: 27 August – 25 September

Western Cape: 5 September – 26 September

‘Go forward with confidence’ – DBE minister

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube commended the class of 2025 for their perseverance.

“To our matric class of 2025, as you begin your preliminary examinations, I want to commend you for the dedication and resilience that have brought you this far,” she said.

Gwarube encouraged pupils to manage their time wisely and to use the exams as preparation for finals.

“Prelims are an important milestone; use them to sharpen your preparation for the final exams. Manage your time wisely, revise past papers, and study in focused sessions,” she said.

She also urged balance. “Remember to take short breaks, stand up, stretch, and refresh your mind at least every two hours. Balance is key; you must stay positive. We believe in you and your potential. Your future is bright. Go forward with confidence and determination.”

ALSO READ: Teacher unions yet to react to Bela Act regulations

Expert tips for acing exams

The Zero Dropout Campaign emphasised practical study strategies to help pupils manage stress and perform at their best.

“Create a study plan by breaking subjects into manageable chapters and assign time for each, ensuring you don’t cram,” said programme director Merle Mansfield.

She added that pupils should practise past exam papers and use active recall techniques.

“Instead of just reading notes, quiz yourself or explain concepts in your own words,” Mansfield advised.

The organisation also encouraged movement and short breaks. “Study for 25 to 50 minutes, then take a 5 to 10-minute break. This Pomodoro method helps you stay sharp,” Mansfield said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng education MEC praises police after students arrested at Tsakane Secondary School

Matrics advised to stay ‘calm and confident’

Lionel Botha, education and ethos liaison at Inspired Education South Africa, echoed the call for balance and confidence.

“Firstly, remain calm and confident. Over the past years, your teachers have worked tirelessly to equip you with the knowledge, skills and strategies you need to succeed. Trust the preparation you have done and the tools you have been given,” Botha said.

He also urged pupils to practise past exam papers to sharpen time management skills while maintaining healthy routines.

“Studying for long, uninterrupted hours is rarely productive. Take regular breaks, get enough sleep, and make time for light exercise. Physical activity and rest will keep your mind sharp and your stress levels under control.”

Botha stressed that a positive mindset is critical.

“Success is built on consistency, effort, and a positive mindset. Approach each exam with determination, and remember that these finals are a stepping stone to your future, not the end of your journey.”

Mansfield also highlighted the role of families in supporting pupils through exam stress.

“Students perform better when they feel safe, seen and supported,” she said.

Parents have also been urged to celebrate effort, not only results, and remind pupils that “exams don’t define their future”.

NOW READ: Here are the most popular Gauteng schools that parents are scrambling to get into