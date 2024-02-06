Grade 1 girl dies after allegedly eating biscuits from spaza shop

The pupil began experiencing health complications in class just after break at 11am and started vomiting a few minutes later.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) says a Grade 1 girl from Mandlethu Primary School in Tsakane, Brakpan, died on Tuesday allegedly after eating the biscuits bought at a local spaza shop.

The department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said it is alleged that the pupil began experiencing health complications in class just after break at 11am and started vomiting a few minutes later.

“The learner’s parents were contacted immediately to come to the school, while emergency services were also alerted to provide necessary medical assistance,” Mabona said.

Unfortunately, when paramedics arrived, they declared the pupil dead.

Biscuits bought from local spaza shop

The department said that the girl’s parents confirmed that she had consumed biscuits, which were bought from a local spaza shop.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and the GDE psycho-social support unit will be deployed at the school on Wednesday to provide trauma support and counselling to all affected individuals.

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident. We plead with parents to be vigilant concerning the edible goods that their children consume,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“We call upon law enforcement agencies and municipalities to be more stringent on compliance matters related to spaza shop products. Indeed, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and the school community at large.”

324 Eastern Cape pupils rushed to healthcare facilities

The tragic death of the girl comes just a few days after more than 320 pupils from Osborn Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca, in the Eastern Cape, received medical attention after they started vomiting and had diarrhoea last week.

According to MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, the pupils were rushed to the healthcare facilities after vomiting and having diarrhoea for over two days.

The 324 pupils from the same school in KwaBhaca were treated at Tshungwana Clinic over two days.

On Thursday, 274 pupils were rushed to Tshungwana Clinic with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. On Friday, an additional 50 from the same school were treated.

The source of the illness is still being investigated.

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality took samples for testing.

The Eastern Cape Health Department said on Monday that it was still unclear if the suspected poisoning was food or waterborne.

Suspected prisoning incidents in 2023

In 2023, several cases of suspected food poisoning were reported across the country, including in the Eastern Cape.

In October, about 120 schoolchildren from the Eastern Cape were admitted to a hospital after they complained of food-poisoning symptoms.

The pupils, aged 8 to 19, experienced stomach aches, vomiting, and itchiness.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde