Grade 1 pupil dies after seizure at Katlehong school

Lubhelwana said the department had deployed its Psychological Support Team to assist those affected by the incident.

In yet another tragedy involving a young pupil in the province, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed the death of a Grade 1 pupil who collapsed on school premises.

Pupil collapses at school

Speaking to The Citizen, MEC Lebogang Maile’s spokesperson, Onwabile Lubhelwana, confirmed that the incident occurred at Igagasi Primary School last Thursday.

“The Gauteng Department of Education is aware and saddened to learn about the passing of a Grade 1 pupil at the Igagasi Primary School on Thursday, 9 April 2026, after having a seizure at the said school,” Lubhelwana said.

The GDE added that the school acted swiftly after the incident.

“Consequently, the parents were informed accordingly, and the ambulance was called immediately. However, the pupil was declared dead at the scene,” Lubhelwana added.

Support provided to school

Lubhelwana said the department had deployed its support to assist those affected by the incident.

“Accordingly, our Psychological Support Team was immediately dispatched to offer necessary support and counselling to the affected family and the school community.”

Officials also extended condolences to the bereaved family and those impacted by the pupil’s death.

“As the department, we extend our condolences to the bereaved family and the school community at large,” Lubhelwana said.

Series of recent school tragedies

The incident comes amid a series of fatal incidents at Gauteng schools in recent months, raising concerns about pupil safety.

In March, a Grade 3 pupil died after a wall collapsed at Lerutle Primary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Former Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane then stated that he was “deeply saddened” by the incident, which occurred during break time.

“Tragically, one of the injured pupils, a Grade 3 boy, later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention in hospital,” the department said at the time.

The collapse left several other pupils seriously injured, while the circumstances surrounding the structural failure remain under investigation.

Ongoing concerns over pupil safety

In a separate incident earlier this year, a Grade 5 pupil died after a soccer goalpost reportedly fell on him during a school break.

At the time, Chiloane acknowledged recurring safety risks in schools and outlined measures to prevent further tragedies.

“These movable goal posts will no longer be a feature in our schools. We don’t want it because we have lost kids in this form,” he said.