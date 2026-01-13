IEB matric class of 2025 delivers standout results across some of Joburg’s top schools

Sacred Heart, Dainfern and St John's matric pupils all achieved a 100% pass rate with multiple distinctions across various subjects.

The Class of 2025 at Sacred Heart College, a 101-year-old independent Catholic Marist school in Observatory, Johannesburg, achieved a 100% pass rate in the IEB matric exams, producing multiple top 1% national subject performers.

There were 86 subject distinctions (80% and above), an 86% bachelor pass rates, qualifying for direct entry to degree studies.

“These outcomes place Sacred Heart’s results well above national averages and reflect not only success in passing the National Senior Certificate, but also a high level of university readiness and academic mastery across the cohort,” the school said.

Dhiraj Bharuth, executive head of Sacred Heart College, said: “Academic mastery is about depth, not speed, about understanding concepts, applying knowledge across contexts and persevering when learning becomes difficult.

“These results reflect a journey shaped by effort, reflection and care.”

Bharuth said the Class of 2025 completed their schooling in a demanding educational environment.

Pupils navigated residual post-Covid learning gaps, increased curriculum and assessment intensity in senior grades, socioeconomic pressures affecting concentration and resources and the emotional demands of completing school in a rapidly changing world.

The cohort included pupils who joined Sacred Heart during high school, each arriving with different learning histories and needs.

No fails for Dainfern College

Dainfern College matrics Mandisa Phakane, left, and Kelly Philips. Picture: Supplied

Dainfern College scored yet another clean sweep in the IEB matric results, achieving a 100% pass for the 24th year and a 100% bachelor degree pass, meaning that all 68 pupils have qualified for university entrance.

They attained a combined total of 131 distinctions (1.93 per candidate) and 19% of the grade averaged 80% and above.

Superb individual results were achieved by the 2025 dux scholar and head of academics, Kelly Philips, who achieved an outstanding nine distinctions, including 99% for mathematics.

Head girl Mandisa Phakane rounded off a superb year of achievement with six distinctions, with William Schneeberger, Aliya Rawjee, Cadeyrn Cox and Kelly Lloyd also achieving six distinctions each.

The college, founded in 1997, is in Fourways, Johannesburg, and prides itself on being an independent, private community school that offers a holistic programme grounded in academic excellence.

College executive head Andrew Baker said the school is “incredibly proud of every pupil in the matric cohort of 2025 for achieving such high levels of academic excellence and personal bests, knowing that their unique potential has been realised.

“As an inclusive school, I am delighted to see our well-rounded and confident pupils achieve such success in this important milestone.”

From left, Luca van Tonder with 11; Ruhan Gosai with 10; and Siza Gule with 9. Pictures: Supplied

St John’s College is celebrating the exceptional achievements of its matric Class of 2025 in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) examinations.

All 149 pupils contributed to its 100% tertiary pass rate, with 146 securing a bachelor’s pass.

The school said the 149 pupils who wrote matric achieved 548 distinctions, or 3.7 distinctions per candidate.

One pupil achieved 11 distinctions, three achieved 10 distinctions, five achieved nine, 11 achieved eight and 12 achieved seven distinctions.

A total of 93% of pupils achieved at least one distinction and 60% of pupils who took mathematics achieved a distinction, returning 78 distinctions.

Among the top achievers were:

Ruhan Gosai: 94% with 10 distinctions. English home language, isiZulu first additional language, life orientation, mathematics, information technology and physical sciences, as well as further studies mathematics extended, further studies English and further studies physics.

Siza Gule: 94% with nine distinctions. English home language, isiZulu first additional language, life orientation, mathematics, dramatic arts (100%), French second additional language and physical sciences, as well as further studies mathematics extended and further studies English.

Luca van Tonder: 93.8% with 11 distinctions. English home language, Afrikaans first additional language, life orientation, mathematics, information technology, Latin second additional language, life sciences, music and physical sciences, further studies mathematics extended and further studies physics.

Vanessa Govender, deputy head of academics, said: “At St John’s we do not take the easy path. Our academic framework is rigorous by design, requiring every pupil to take physical or life sciences, often both, alongside mathematics, languages and the humanities.

“This breadth matters because we’re developing independent thinkers with the intellectual stamina and skills to succeed.”

