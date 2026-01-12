‘I feel like someone is going to pinch me’: Two matriculants from St John’s headed to Harvard University

Siza Gule and Menzi Bongwe both got nine distinctions in their matric exams and are looking to excel at the top university in the US

Two of St John’s College’s top achievers are preparing to take their academic excellence from Johannesburg to one of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions, after securing places at Harvard University in the United States.

Siza Gule and Menzi Bongwe both achieved nine distinctions in the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations, capping off a demanding matric year marked by leadership responsibilities, heavy subject loads and rigorous extracurricular commitments.

Nine distinctions and national recognition

Gule described getting his matric results as a moment of both relief and gratitude.

“It feels relieving to be at this point now, to have been anticipating the mark for so long. It definitely removes the weight off my shoulders to finally see how I’ve done,” Gule said.

He obtained nine distinctions, including English, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, French, Advanced Programme (AP) English, AP Mathematics and Life Orientation.

Gule also served as head of school, a role he said tested his ability to balance academic pressure with leadership duties.

“It did feel quite overwhelming at some point… trying to prioritise my own mental health but also doing due diligence towards my role in terms of serving the school,” he said, adding that the experience taught him resilience, planning and self-discipline.

From St John’s to Harvard

Gule has received an offer to study at Harvard from August, where he plans to explore law, politics and theatre through the university’s flexible liberal arts system.

“I have been incredibly blessed to have received an offer from Harvard to study there this year,” he said. “I’m excited by the multidisciplinary model because I don’t have one definitive thing that I’m set on doing.”

He said he hopes to combine his interest in law and politics with his passion for drama and literature. “I have felt the most fulfilled standing on stage and performing or analysing poetry,” Gule said.

Balancing excellence and pressure

Bongwe, who also achieved nine distinctions, said the year was demanding but rewarding.

His distinctions included English, Core Mathematics, Physical Sciences, History, Drama, AP English and AP Mathematics.

“It was very nerve-racking to get your exams back, but I was really just relieved to get the results,” Bongwe said.

He attributed his success to careful time management and setting boundaries.

“I wouldn’t go to sleep after midnight and I tried to block time to rest and be with my friends. I find it hard to work hard with no sense of release,” he said.

Bongwe credited his family, teachers and peers for their support. “There are so many people who made all of this possible. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without them,” he said.

Economics and global ambitions

Bongwe has been pre-accepted to Harvard College, where he plans to study economics.

He said the acceptance came as a shock.

“It’s always a lottery when the chances are that long. I was speechless – I still feel like someone is going to pinch me,” he said.

He described the application process as “gruelling”, involving entrance exams, essays and balancing school commitments. “I’m very glad that I gritted my teeth and went through it,” he said.

Advice to future matrics

Both students encouraged future matriculants to embrace hard work and perseverance.

“In order to achieve greatly, you are also going to have to put in a lot of work,” Gule said. “It will be uncomfortable, and you have to be comfortable with that.”

Bongwe echoed the sentiment, saying: “If you have dreams and aspirations, there’s nothing that isn’t possible if you really put your mind to it.”

As they prepare for Harvard later this year, both said they intend to rest, give back through tutoring and reflect on a journey that has taken them from South African classrooms to one of the most prestigious academic stages.

