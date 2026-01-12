Top IEB students: Matric is more than just studying – it’s about fighting for survival and giving back

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) achieved an overall pass rate of 98.31%.

Whether it was overcoming procrastination and self-doubt or studying while the lights were out, some of the country’s top independent school students have overcome challenges and long study sessions to excel.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) achieved an overall pass rate of 98.31%, with all candidates who successfully completed the 2025 IEB NSC examinations achieving a pass that qualifies them to study further. Individual candidates received their personal results on Monday afternoon.

According to Umalusi, a total of 927 143 candidates wrote the NSC examinations in 2025 across the DBE, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai). Of these, 903 561 full-time and part-time candidates wrote under the DBE, while 17 414 sat for the IEB exams, and 6 168 candidates wrote through Sacai.

A busy schedule

Among the top achievers was Manzil Harikaran-Giandev from Crawford College La Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal, who achieved 11 distinctions with an average of 93.54%.

Besides being an ace in the classroom, Harikaran-Giandev plays sports and participates in the Crawford band and the KwaZulu-Natal Youth Orchestra.

He said balancing all the demands on his time was difficult, but that he embraced them.

“When you’re in matric, people think that you must drop everything and focus on academics. I tried to go the other way around and balance all facets of my life with family. And I found it to be very hard but also very rewarding,” said Harikaran-Giandev.

Christiaan Theron from St Stithians Boys’ College achieved 10 Distinctions. He also attributed his success to keeping busy.

He is a pianist and violinist, and is part of the Joburg Youth Orchestra and the National Philharmonic Orchestra. He took a break from studying by performing, spending time with family, and attending church camps.

“I didn’t give myself time to sit still. Keep busy. If there is always something to do, things will get done.”

He will be studying actuarial science at the University of Pretoria.

Lights out

Koketso Malatji from Pinnacle College Kyalami in Johannesburg had to overcome the scourge of power outages, studying by candlelight.

His area hasn’t had electricity for several months, something that would have been discouraging enough for many students to give up.

“I wasn’t able to use a computer or access some of the resources needed to finish my assignments. It was also a challenge to study at night. So I made a plan and used the school library as much as I could.”

He is planning to study law after earning three distinctions, with an average of 78%.

“Growing up in an area full of poverty, I was exposed to a lot of injustice. I want to give back to those in South African townships and believe I can do that through law.”

Using her gifts to give back

Jenna Jane Schulze from Trinityhouse Little Falls achieved a full house (seven) of distinctions, averaging 92.8%.

While studying, she used her crocheting skills to sell toys to raise funds for groceries to give to local charities in her community.

“It taught me to appreciate what I have and to be mindful of others. We have so much that helps us. It also taught others to be more grateful and be more optimistic about their lives and gain joy out of helping others.”

She received a Sasol Bursary and will be studying Chemical Engineering at the University of Pretoria.

Building an AI image generator

Tristan Jay Neale from Trinityhouse Centurion in Tshwane achieved six distinctions, averaging 81.1%.

When not in the books, he spent his time building his own artificial intelligence deep learning models that use calculus to generate ultra-realistic images.

“It can generate anything. I have a strong interest in machine learning, and I have enjoyed building and problem-solving since I was 12 years old. It was a good way to learn.”

His biggest challenge was burnout and stress. “Taking one exam at a time. Not studying multiple subjects, but just facing what is in front of you,” is how he managed to achieve his results, he said.

ALSO READ: Disability, bullying, no money and self-doubt: How SA’s top matrics overcame the odds

Chasing a dream, while fighting to keep one

Galalelo Lintswe Nakedi from Reddam Bedfordview was over the moon with her six distinctions and is heading to the United Kingdom in September to follow her dream.

“I’m going to study dance choreography, so I’m very excited for that, I’m so excited.”

Reatlegile Mokgalagadi from the same school went through a health crisis during her matric year. This resulted in her writing her exams in a different venue.

“I got stressed, and I think that’s got into my head, and my health dwindled down. I had a lot of issues, and I was the head girl.

“I think what really helped me is my faith, but also the support from the people around me, like my mom, the school.”



To add to the stress, she represented South Africa at the Dance World Cup in Spain this year, finishing seventh in the world.

She managed to get four distinctions.

“I’m actually really proud of myself, especially since it’s been a really hectic year. I think I pushed, worked hard, and produced the best I could.”

Advice to the class of 2026

Sashen Ramlal from Crawford International Lonehill in Johannesburg achieved 10 distinctions, averaging 92.77%. He plans to study physics or mathematics at the University of Cape Town.

“I worked really hard. I put in hours of studying, and to see it pay off was just incredible. I am so relieved. To the Class of 2026, I would advise you to always ask when you are confused. Read, Google, do whatever you can to learn as much as possible. Stay curious. Remember, you are only in matric once, make yourself proud.”

Zoey Anderson from Kingsmead College got 10 distinctions and said the key was balancing arts, sports, and academics.

“Finding a good balance is the most helpful thing you can do to accomplish your goals. Time management is crucial because it allows you to also enjoy all the other wonderful moments of matrics. It is such a special year.”

Deandré Mackay, from Elands Park in Johannesburg, was one of the top achievers at Sacred Heart College Marist Brothers, earning a full house (seven) distinctions.

She excelled academically, culturally, and in sport, but said the key to success was to just do your best.

“Don’t let outside forces put pressure on you. Routines are important, and you need them to stay focused and sane,” she told the Class of 2026.

NOW READ: IEB announces 98.31% pass rate: Here’s how many got a bachelor’s degree pass