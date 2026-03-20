Inner-city aftercare programme offers hope to Joburg children

What began as pavement lessons during lockdown has grown into a structured learning programme.

After three decades of working in the film industry, Nicola Valentine felt a calling to do something different, something that would impact the lives of children growing up in Johannesburg’s inner city.

Today, she runs Safe Study, an aftercare programme that provides a safe, friendly learning space for children facing social and economic challenges.

The programme has been running for four years and began during the Covid lockdown, when schools closed and many children were left without learning support.

At the time, Valentine and her daughter, Georgina Bennett, were volunteering at a soup kitchen at Victoria Yards. It was there that Bennett noticed something troubling.

Hundreds of children were wandering the streets during school hours as there was no academic infrastructure to support them while schools were closed.

Determined to help, Bennett began teaching a small group of children on the pavement using just a few books, papers and pens. Within two weeks, the number of children had grown rapidly.

“The hunger for learning was enormous,” Valentine said.

Bennett had started the project with community member “Sis Lungi”, who later died. After Bennett moved overseas, Valentine stepped in to support.

Following the death of Lungi, Valentine took over the responsibility for the initiative.

Today, Safe Study supports about 150 children between the ages of nine and 16, with another 580 children on the waiting list.

Nicola Valentine in one of the recreational areas at the Safe Study complex at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg. Picture: Our City News/James Oatway

Children arrive straight after school and are welcomed into a range of structured programmes designed not only to support academics, but also to help them develop practical and emotional skills.

“We welcome them with open hands,” Valentine said.

The programme offers a variety of activities including chess, music, sewing, art, upcycling, leatherwork and beadwork.

Many of these activities are designed as therapeutic skills that allow children to express themselves creatively in ways they may not be able to do at home.

Through chess, pupils are encouraged to develop concentration and strategic thinking. Some of the children have already achieved success in competitions, winning provincial medals.

Valentine said creative programmes such as beading, sewing and art help children build confidence and pride in their abilities.

“The kids feel proud of themselves. They produce beautiful work,” she said.

Despite the programme’s success, Safe Study faces significant challenges.

Funding remains a constant struggle, while many children attending the programme come from communities affected by lack of resources.

These conditions, said Valentine, often disrupt their schooling and affect the children’s ability to learn.

“A lot of schools close when there is no water. When that happens, the children’s right to education is deprived,” she said.

*This story is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg