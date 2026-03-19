News

Home » News

Collapse of Johannesburg’s electronic billing system ‘factually incorrect’, says city

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

19 March 2026

11:46 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The municipality stated that almost 10 000 clearance figures were received and processed within 30 days during January and February.

Johannesburg billing systems have not collapsed.

A general view of Johannesburg. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The City of Johannesburg has dismissed claims that its electronic billing system was unable to service residents.

Reports were circulating on Wednesday morning suggesting the municipality’s accounts system had frozen or collapsed.

The city has previously experienced problems with its billing systems, but stressed on Thursday morning that claims of a fresh failure were “alarmist”.

Almost 10 000 clearance figures in two months

The city stated that payment processing was stable and that all property transfers were continuing as usual – both digitally and manually.  

Isolated delays were experienced in February, but the city confirmed these had been resolved, and that as of this week, there were no delays.

“There is no evidence to support assertions that the city’s systems have collapsed or that property transfers across Johannesburg have come to a standstill.

“These claims are factually incorrect, misleading, irresponsible, and risk creating unnecessary panic among residents, the property sector and investors,” the city stated.

Performance data provided shows that across January and February, the city received 9 815 clearance figures and processed 9 516 of those within 30 days.

Additionally, 6 430 clearance certificate applications were received by the city, with 6 395 issued within 24 hours.

Technical challenges not ‘a system collapse’

The city admitted that there were occasional periods of down time, but were resolved timeously.

RELATED ARTICLES

“While technical challenges may occur from time to time, these do not constitute a system collapse,” it said.

To improve service delivery and transparency within the billing system, the city said it was holding quarterly engagements legal professionals close to the deeds office.  

The billing system administers just over one million accounts, with the city stating it was committed to greater digitisation.

“The City continues to roll out enhanced digital platforms to make it easier for customers to log queries and ensure issues are resolved within short and reasonable timeframes,” the city concluded.

NOW READ: Here’s how far the new Johannesburg deeds office is from completion [PICS]

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

billing dispute collapse Johannesburg title deeds

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Government reveals its fuel plans as SA braces for record petrol and diesel hikes
News What Ramaphosa told ad hoc committee about Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment
News Mkhwanazi lifts lid on inmate letter detailing ‘prison dealings’ with Cat Matlala, denies torture claims
Politics This is why the ANC rejected Bozell’s meeting request
News Nkosi rejects Sibiya’s denial: ‘There’s no way he doesn’t know Mthakathi’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News