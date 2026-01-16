KwaZulu-Natal education department warns against illegal institutions

Hlomuka noted that the public should not hesitate to seek confirmation before making educational decisions.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has issued a stern warning to parents and pupils about “bogus and fly-by-night” education institutions operating illegally across the province.

MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka, on Thursday, cautioned that unregistered institutions are exploiting vulnerable families by making false promises about educational outcomes.

Unaccredited programmes pose risk to pupils

The MEC emphasised that these unregistered institutions are not accredited by the provincial education department, meaning their programmes lack official recognition.

Pupils who enrol in such institutions risk wasting time and money on qualifications that hold no value in the formal education system.

The institutions typically issue qualifications that are not recognised by legitimate educational bodies or potential employers.

Hlomuka stressed that families should exercise caution when approached by education providers making extraordinary claims about results or qualifications.

“These unregistered institutions often make false promises of guaranteed results, quick qualifications and unauthorised certificates, thereby exploiting vulnerable learners and families.”

Verification process available through district offices

The department urged parents and pupils to verify the registration and accreditation status of any educational or training institution before enrolling.

“Verification can be done through the Department’s District Offices examination sections or by contacting relevant departmental officials for guidance,” the department advised.

Hlomuka noted that the public should not hesitate to seek confirmation before making educational decisions.

“We encourage the public to report any suspicious institutions to the nearest education office,” the MEC said.

Department committed to protecting pupils

The department reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding students and ensuring they have access to credible educational opportunities.

It maintained that quality education must be both legally recognised and properly accredited.

Officials have pledged to take swift action against any individuals or organisations found to be operating illegal education services.

“The department will not hesitate to act against individuals or institutions that prey on our communities by offering illegal and unrecognised education services,” said Hlomuka.

