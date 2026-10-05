KZN Education warns public over fake tender voice recording

The department said it would communicate any legitimate tender or procurement opportunity through the authorised platforms.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has warned members of the public and prospective service providers against a fraudulent voice recording circulating on social media. The recording falsely claims to provide information about a department tender.

The recording allegedly contains information about the transportation of student teachers from circuit offices to various schools in the province.

The department has distanced itself from the recording. It says it has no association with the communication or the tender-related claims being circulated.

Warning to prospective service providers

KwaZulu-Natal Education head of department Nkosinathi Ngcobo urged members of the public and prospective service providers not to engage with individuals or entities relying on the recording. These individuals try to solicit information, payments or arrangements.

“The department has not issued the communication contained in this voice recording, nor does it endorse any of the claims or tender-related information being circulated,” Ngcobo said.

He warned the public against providing personal information or making payments to anyone claiming to represent the department. This warning follows the fraudulent communication.

“Members of the public are urged to exercise extreme caution and not to provide personal information, make payments or enter into any arrangements with individuals claiming to act on behalf of the department based on this fraudulent communication,” he said.

The warning comes as the department reiterates that legitimate procurement opportunities are handled through prescribed government procurement procedures. They are also handled through authorised communication channels.

Department considers action

The department said any legitimate tender or procurement opportunity would be communicated through the appropriate and authorised platforms.

The department would consider appropriate measures if evidence emerged of people unlawfully misrepresenting the department or its officials.

The department has urged anyone who encounters the fraudulent communication to exercise caution. People should not treat the recording as an official department communication.