Maile vows to tighten checks on teachers after Soweto sexual assault allegations

Maile said the pupil was receiving counselling

Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile has vowed to strengthen background checks on teachers following allegations that a teacher sexually assaulted a Grade 4 pupil at Busisiwe Primary School in Soweto.

Maile said the department would verify teachers’ histories during appointments and called for those found guilty of sexual offences to be placed on the National Register for Sex Offenders to prevent them from working with children.

The MEC visited the school on Wednesday, following the disturbing allegations, receiving a briefing from school management, the school governing body (SGB), the South African Police Service (Saps) and community stakeholders.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed that the accused teacher had been placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

Speaking to the media, Maile said the department was committed to protecting children and ensuring that justice took its course.

“One of the things we will be doing going forward is to verify when teachers are appointed to make sure that you verify their history,” he said.

“Those who are found to be guilty must be put on a sexual offence register.”

Police await complainant as pupil receives support

Maile said the pupil was with her mother and receiving counselling, while forensic processes were under way.

He said police were taking statements and were waiting for a complainant before proceeding with an arrest.

“Immediately, the police will be able to effect their arrest, because the police were waiting for a complainant to be able to effect the arrest,” Maile said.

The MEC said the department had also instructed its psychosocial support team to assist the pupil and her family.

He added that the pupil would receive special attention to help her recover academically and emotionally, including support at school away from her usual classroom.

The department has appealed for calm, urging parents and community members to allow the police investigation and departmental disciplinary processes to proceed without interference.

“We understand the concerns and emotions surrounding these disturbing allegations. However, we appeal for calm and urge everyone to allow the necessary processes to unfold,” Maile said in the department’s communication.

“We must ensure that justice is not compromised by interference or speculation.”

Department assesses support for other pupils

Maile also addressed concerns about the potential impact of the allegations on other pupils at the school, saying the department’s psychosocial support team would assess their needs and determine appropriate interventions.

He said the school’s SGB was involved and expressed confidence in the school’s overall functioning, describing the allegations as an incident that had also caused concern among the school community.

The MEC stressed that schools could not shoulder the responsibility of protecting children alone, calling on parents, teachers, religious leaders and communities to work together.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and it equally takes a village to protect a child,” he said.

“Schools cannot carry this responsibility alone.”

Maile said communities needed to help create safe environments for children rather than waiting for abuse to occur before intervening.

Maile urges sensitive reporting

The department has urged media organisations to report the allegations responsibly, protecting the pupil’s identity and dignity while avoiding sensationalism that could interfere with ongoing processes.

“Children’s rights must be protected, and we must respect the rights of all citizens,” Maile said.