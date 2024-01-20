Maimane’s plan for education

Should Build One South Africa (Bosa) attain power, each parent will be offered a R15 000 voucher annually to be able to choose the best school and contribute towards building cutting-edge infrastructure to achieve the best education for their children. Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane unveiled the proposal yesterday during a visit to an abandoned school in Soweto, his birthplace. He was accompanied by his deputy, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster. Pass rate should be elevated to 50% Bosa’s Education Rescue Plan proposes that the pass rate should be elevated from the current 30% under the ANC government to 50%, should the Bosa win…

Should Build One South Africa (Bosa) attain power, each parent will be offered a R15 000 voucher annually to be able to choose the best school and contribute towards building cutting-edge infrastructure to achieve the best education for their children.

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane unveiled the proposal yesterday during a visit to an abandoned school in Soweto, his birthplace. He was accompanied by his deputy, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster.

Pass rate should be elevated to 50%

Bosa’s Education Rescue Plan proposes that the pass rate should be elevated from the current 30% under the ANC government to 50%, should the Bosa win the 2024 elections.

This was part of an ambitious plan of action by the new party to fix the country’s dilapidated education system and build a healthy future.

Maimane said: “We have to fight for our education. The generation of 1976 did not sacrifice their lives so that today our children can pass at 30%. Truly, if you want freedom, we must begin with the leadership that is led, that says this is how we go forward.”

ALSO READ: Media personality finds new job with Bosa

Maimane promised to personally deliver the Education Rescue Plan to the education bosses and inform them that the 30% pass rate for matriculants must end.

School voucher programme

At the planned manifesto launch, the party would table the details of its school voucher programme designed to enable parents to spend on their children’s education, including choosing the best school and quality education for each child.

The party promised to fill 24 000 vacant teacher posts and to hire mostly from the 20 000 out-of-work teachers, who would be paid competitive, market-related salaries.

As part of bridging the digital divide and aligning education to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and beyond, teachers would be put through continuous training, including digital training.

In the process, digital literacy would be compulsory for both pupils and teachers and all institutions would be equipped with physical and digital infrastructure.

ALSO READ: ‘This is too much!’ – DA Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulifho dumps party for RISE Mzansi

Investment in infrastructure programmes and safe learning environments

Bosa would invest in schooling infrastructure programmes and ensure safe learning environments for children, would eradicate pit toilets and hire community plumbers.

“No country has moved up the GDP curve without an educated citizenry. If you do not skill your people, you are enslaving them,” Maimane said.

He said the party would not only increase investment and access to early childhood development, but Bosa would make it mandatory for creches and preschools to be formally operated by introducing legislation for a community public-private partnership model to be available in all neighbourhoods,

Maimane said Bosa would eradicate the current divisions between the public and private educational institutions and technical education would be paramount.

“We believe that parents have the greatest interest and investment in a child’s long-term education. Parents care enough to conduct sensible due diligence which will unearth key information related to the performance of neighbouring schools,” Maimane said.

ALSO READ: Maimane wants investigations into Nkandla mansion revisited