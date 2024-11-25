Matric finals: Basic Education department distances itself from exam paper error

The error was noticed in a Geography exam set by the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute, with pupils still completing the test.

The integrity of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations is not being threatened, says the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

An error was discovered last week in a question paper belonging to another one of the four examination boards registered with national exam body Umalusi.

Matrics who wrote the corresponding subject set by the DBE experienced no inconvenience, however, 967 pupils registered with the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai) did.

DBE not involved in exam error

Those observing the matric exams with interest suggested the error could compromise the overall testing process.

“The NSC examinations are a critical determinant of future opportunities for our learners and errors of this nature risk compromising both fairness and credibility,” stated Education Activist Hendrick Makaneta.

The DBE clarified on Sunday evening that their matric candidates had suffered no impediment.

“The department has noted a media statement in which reference is made to the DBE NSC examination. The DBE is neither affected nor involved on this matter,” stated DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

“The Department of Basic Education wishes to clarify that it is not affected in the matter regarding an error in a matric Geography question paper,” stressed Mhlanga.

Misprinted exam questions

The error was spotted by multiple invigilators overseeing Sacai’s Geography 2 paper.

Sacai CEO Chris Klopper confirmed to News24 that the error involved the printing of an earlier uncorrected draft of the English version of the Geography 2 paper.

Pupils were “quarantined” while affected sections of the paper were reprinted, before the the pupils were able to complete the examination.

Makaneta had called for an investigation into the incident, but Sacai had acted proactively by offering a full explanation to pupils and parents, attributing the incident to human error.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected learners and their families and call on all stakeholders in the education sector to provide support during this difficult time,” said Makaneta.

The Citizen has approached Sacai for more information and their comment will be added should it be forthcoming.

The DBE were absolute in their stance, concluding: “The incident involves another assessment body and not DBE examinations. No further comment will be made in this regard.”

