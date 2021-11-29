Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
2 minute read
29 Nov 2021
4:30 am
Matric

Rage festival, a super-spreader event in the making warns expert

Rorisang Kgosana

Despite the tight rules to try and prevent another super-spreader event, Stellenbosch University epidemiologist Dr Jo Barnes said those who recently received the jab were still infectious.

Matric Rage events such as in Ballito have been superspreader events and significantly contributed to the second wave of Covid-19 infections. Picture: Knysna-Plett Herald
As the annual matric Ballito Rage festival kicks off tomorrow with a strict “no vaccine, no entry rule”, those who have recently vaccinated in plans to attend the bash were not yet protected and posed a risk of infections, said an epidemiologist. At least 1 300 tickets were sold for tomorrow’s annual seven-day party which ends on 6 December. The bash was last year blamed for contributing towards a surge in infections during the second wave. But this time, all attendees, including staff, need to be fully vaccinated, would be regularly tested and should present a negative Covid test on...

