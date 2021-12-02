When will be the matric exams results be released?

Molefe Seeletsa

When South Africa entered this year, some pupils were still engaging with their teachers via online classes after shifting from face-to-face interaction due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

There were also concerns that some matric pupils would drop out as they were forced to adapt to a devastating pandemic and massive class disruptions.

The class of 2021, meanwhile, are set to conclude their final matric examinations on 7 December having started in October.

When will be the matric results be released?

The 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results will be released in January next year.

Basic Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announced the matric exam results on 20 January 2022, while provinces will then release the results the next day on 21 January.

Last month, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) confirmed that more than 40,000 markers would handle the marking of the NSC exams.

The markers are expected to finish marking by 22 December this year. The marking is set to be captured on 27 December.

Meanwhile, Umalusi standardisation is expected to take place by 6 January.

The education quality assurance council needs to declare that the exams and the marking processes are up to standard in order for the NSC exam results to be released.

Here’s how you can get your matric results

NSC results

To obtain a NSC one must achieve 40% in three subjects, one of which is an official language at Home Language level and 30% in three subjects.

Matriculants can get their official statement of results from the school, exam centre where they wrote their exams or online through the DBE‘s website.

Step 1: Visit the Department of Basic Education website.

Visit the Department of Basic Education website. Step 2: Register using your details.

Register using your details. Step 3: Click on the link for 2021 NSC exam results.

Click on the link for 2021 NSC exam results. Step 4: Enter your examination number.

Enter your examination number. Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen.

Your results will appear on the screen. Step 6: Click the download button and print.

IEB results

Independent Examinations Board (IEB) pupils will see their results go public on 19 January 2022. The IEB sets and marks the final exams for most of the country’s private and independent schools.

IEB results can be obtained in the following ways:

You can obtain your official certificate of results from your school as of 19 January.

Pupils will be able to find their results online using the IEB website when they are released.

Results can also be accessed via SMS (If the IEB has been provided with your cellphone number, your results will automatically be sent to the number provided or you can register by SMS by sending a message to 35135).

Bursaries are available from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) for any course of study. Pupils can contact via email or visit their website.

