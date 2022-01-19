Matric results 2021 live blog: Find the latest updates here

Cheryl Kahla

The Class of 2019 set a record when their matric results were announced: A record-setting 81.3% pass rate made them the first batch of pupils to achieve above 80% in post-apartheid South Africa. Will the Class of 2021 beat their record?

Only time will tell and the hours are ticking down.

Matric results: Class of 2021

Live updates

The outcome of the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations will be announced on 20 January. Meanwhile, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) results are in

We will be sharing live updates over the coming days. Refresh this page to stay up to date.

The NSC results will include information about the pass rate of South Africa’s nine provinces. Then on 21 January, provinces will be authorised to release their results.

IEB matric results

The IEB results for SA’s private and independent schools are in, proving that the country’s matrics were, for the second year in a row, the real MVPs.

Despite the challenges synonymous with finishing Grade 12 during a worldwide pandemic, the class of 2021 achieved a pass rate of 98.39%.

This is 0.32% higher than the class of 2020, which recorded a pass rate of 98.07% during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matric results controversy

The Department of Basic Education initially announced that no matric results will appear on any public platforms this year due to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

However, the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday ruled in favour of AfriForum and ordered the Department of Education to publish matric results in newspapers.

“[Education Minister, Angie Motshekga] is ordered to publish the National Senior Certificate [NSC] results on public platforms as was the practice in previous years, concurrently with making available the results to the schools that had been attended by the [pupils],” the judgement read.