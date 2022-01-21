Find your 2021 matric results here.

Citizen Reporter

Matric results: The 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) overall pass rate stands at 76.4% – an improvement of 0.2% from the pass rate achieved by the Class of 2020.

Matric results 2021

Pass rate confirmed

Announcing the outcomes of the 2021 NSC examination results on Thursday, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekg said this represents a record of 537, 687 candidates who passed the 2021 NSC examinations.

This is an improvement of 21.9% passes from 2020. The overall pass rate of the class of 2021 is 76.4%, which is an improvement of 0.2%.

The marking process was handled by the Department of Basic Education (DBE)’s 193 marking centres and 41,000 examination markers between 8 and 22 December 2021.

POPIA controversy

The Department of Basic Education initially announced that no matric results will appear on any public platforms this year due to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said this meant the rights of privacy when it came to the collection, retention, dissemination, and use of personal information of students had to be adhered to and respected.

“In order to comply with the provisions of the POPIA, the usual practice of publishing the national senior certificate (NSC) results on public platforms (media platforms) will not occur for 2021.”

AfriForum wins court case

However, the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday ruled in favour of AfriForum and ordered the Department of Education to publish matric results in newspapers.

“[Education Minister, Angie Motshekga] is ordered to publish the National Senior Certificate [NSC] results on public platforms as was the practice in previous years, concurrently with making available the results to the schools that had been attended by the [pupils],” the judgement read.

The department was also ordered to pay the costs of AfriForum and two other parties involved in the case.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde, compiled by Cheryl Kahla.

Matric results disclaimer

All factual material contained on this site and/or page has been published as provided by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB). The Citizen disclaims all warranties, express or implied, as to the accuracy of any information provided or referred to herein, or for any omissions therein. Candidates’ results may be omitted because of technical reasons and any queries should be directed to the relevant school or (provincial) education department.

IEB results made available via this platform relate to learners who have consented to having their results published. DBE results have been provided by the department pursuant to the 2022/01/18 order made by the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division (Pretoria) in case 1652/2022. Persons who make use of this platform to access examination results confirm that they do so lawfully as per the Protection of Personal Information Act.

These results are preliminary results and therefore, in the case of omissions, candidates must contact the school. Bursaries are available from NSFAS for any course of study. Contact NSFAS on 08600 NSFAS (0860067327), e-mail info@nsfas.org.za or visit www.nsfas.org.za. Although every effort has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results, note that candidates’ results may have been omitted or inaccurately printed due to technical reasons.