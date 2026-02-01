Tribalism claims rock Limpopo ANC ahead of elective conference

Despite the accusations, an ANC leader said the party's representation has nothing to do with tribes.

There are fears that a tribal war is brewing in the Limpopo ANC ahead of the party’s provincial elective conference in March.

This, after a “contentious” list of ANC leaders earmarked for the top five positions was circulated by the ANC regions of Norman Mashabane, Vhembe, Sekhukhune, Peter Mokaba, and Waterberg.

The list has Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba as chairperson, Polokwane Mayor Makoro John Mpe as deputy chair, current ANC Provincial Secretary Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe as provincial secretary, Mopani Mayor Pule ‘Frelimo’ Shayi as deputy provincial secretary and Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality Mayor Eddie Maila as treasurer.

ALSO READ: ‘We are sick and tired of being led by men’

Tsonga-speaking people feel unrepresented

The exclusion of Rodgers Basikopo Makamu from the list has raised suspicions of tribal alliances within the Limpopo ANC.

Rodgers Basikopo Makamu was not included in the proposed list of ANC leaders in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied

Makamu, originally from Giyani, has been the deputy secretary of the ANC in Limpopo for two consecutive terms.

Limpopo was formed by incorporating three former apartheid-era Bantustans (homelands) along with part of the former Transvaal province. It consists of the territories formerly known as Lebowa, Gazankulu, and Venda.

When the new provinces were established after the 1994 elections, these territories – which were designated for specific black ethnic groups (Pedi, Tsonga, and Venda) – were merged to form what was initially named the Northern Province, later renamed Limpopo in 2002. While the Bantustans were officially abolished in 1994, their impact remains visible in the province.

Attempts to reach Makamu for comment were unsuccessful, but those who spoke to The Citizen shared the belief that he represents the Tsonga-speaking people, mainly from Giyani, Malamulele, and parts of Tzaneen.

ALSO READ: Will an uncontested ANC elective conference fix the party?

One ANC card-carrying member, a Pedi from Bolobedu, Tonnic Sehlwana, said the regions were unfair to Makamu.

“This is a man who knows the politics of the ANC inside out,” said Sehlwana.

An ANC leader in Giyani echoed the same sentiments.

“You can’t omit a guy like Basikopo. He is too experienced to be replaced. Moreover, the touted top-five list comprises only the Pedi- and Venda-speaking ANC leaders. The list has three Sepedi-speaking comrades and two Venda speakers. What about us, the Tsonga-speaking people? Who is going to represent us in the top five?” said the ANC leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

‘Tribal politics do not exist in the ANC’

However, an ANC regional executive committee (REC) member in the Norman Mashabane region, who asked for his name to be withheld, said ANC leadership representation has nothing to do with tribes or regionalism.

“We nominate or elect a person because of the qualities and skills they have to lead the organisation. Tribal politics do not exist in the ANC,” he said.

ALSO READ: ANC gives verdict on Limpopo conferences plagued by infighting

Peter Ngobeni, the spokesperson for the five ANC regions that released the list, said the list will allow the party to renew and advance the ANC in the province ahead of the local government elections.

“With unity as our guiding principle, we reaffirm our dedication to building an organisation that is responsive to the urgent needs of our people and steadfast in its mission to transform society,” said Ngobeni.