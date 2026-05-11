KZN education department warned against cheating amid June NSC exams

'Cheating, leaking of papers, or any irregular conduct will be dealt with swiftly and decisively in terms of the law,' Hlomuka said.

Thousands of matric candidates began writing their May/June National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Senior Certificate (SC) examinations on Monday.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Education department warned that cheating and exam irregularities will not be tolerated.

KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the department was “combat-ready” to administer the examinations to 25 399 registered candidates across the province.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Hlomuka said the province had put extensive systems in place to ensure the examinations run smoothly and credibly.

“To every full-time and part-time NSC candidate, and to every adult learner writing the Senior Certificate – I say this from the bottom of my heart: good luck, and may you do yourselves proud.”

The MEC said the examinations represented “second chances, new beginnings, and doors of opportunity” for many candidates rewriting subjects or completing matric later in life.

Department warns against cheating

Hlomuka said all invigilators and chief invigilators had undergone advocacy and irregularity management training to help ensure fair examinations.

“We have worked hard as a Department to ensure that these examinations are conducted with the highest levels of integrity, security, and fairness,” he said.

“Our examination centres are ready. Invigilators are trained. Our question papers are secure.”

The MEC warned candidates against any form of misconduct.

“We will not tolerate any form of malpractice. Cheating, leaking of papers, or any irregular conduct will be dealt with swiftly and decisively in terms of the law,” he said.

“The credibility of our qualifications must be protected at all costs.”

The department also said contingency plans were in place to deal with bad weather and other disruptions, with ongoing engagement through Joint Operational and Communication Structures (Jocoms).

Here is the full May/June NSC timetable:

The department said 681 markers and 65 internal moderators would be appointed for the marking process.

Letters to markers will be issued on or before 19 June.

Marking is expected to begin on 3 July and conclude on 9 July, with examination results released on 7 August 2026.

Hlomuka urged candidates to arrive early at examination centres with their admission letters and valid identification documents.

“Stay calm, read questions carefully, and manage your time well,” he said.

“Believe in the hard work you have put in.”

The MEC also called on parents, teachers and communities to support pupils during the examination period by providing encouragement and a quiet study environment.

Meanwhile, the department confirmed preparations were already underway for the main 2026 matric examinations later this year, with midterm common exams scheduled to begin on 8 June.

Two examination systems explained

The department said 14 240 candidates were registered for the NSC examinations, which cater for pupils who wrote matric from 2008 onwards.

A further 11 159 candidates were registered for the Senior Certificate examinations, designed for candidates who wrote matric before 2008 or qualifying adults who never completed matric.

The province has trained about 1 000 invigilators to oversee examinations in about 900 examination rooms.

KwaZulu-Natal will print 99 question papers, totalling more than 8 million pages.

“There will be 23 morning and 29 afternoon sessions in the 2026 National Senior Certificate examination,” Hlomuka said.

The department will distribute examination material through 13 storage points and 103 distribution and collection centres across the province.