Matric exam arrests: ‘Imposters’, wanted armed robbery suspect nabbed at their desks

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube says the 2024 National Senior Certificate examinations have had several incidents.

An update on the exams was delivered during a media briefing at Parliament in Cape Town, alongside Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule.

“Cellphones and crib notes were found and confiscated from a very small number of learners and they are being investigated,” Gwarube reported, addressing the few irregularities detected since examinations began on October 21.

To date, 104 out of 181 question papers have been completed, representing 58% of the total examination schedule.

Although some schools were affected by external factors such as taxi strikes, protest actions, power outages, and adverse weather conditions, all affected students were able to write their exams through implemented contingency measures.

Security incidents and examination integrity

Several security incidents were reported during the first 12 days of examinations.

Two imposters were arrested for attempting to write exams on behalf of registered candidates.

Additionally, one candidate was unable to complete their exam after being arrested in connection with an armed robbery case.

Education Director General Hubert Mathanzima Mweli emphasised that students found guilty of examination irregularities would face serious consequences, including a three-year ban from writing the exams.

Eastern Cape assault case under investigation

Addressing the recent assault of five learners in eMqhekezweni, Eastern Cape, Gwarube clarified that the incident occurred at a residence near the school, not on school grounds.

She also said that the department was not aware of whether or not the perpetrator was a staff member.

The minister confirmed that the case is receiving attention at cabinet level.

“This is something that is receiving attention at a cabinet-level, which Minister Ntshabeni will talk about tomorrow [Thursday],” she said, adding that the department is working with justice officials and school authorities to address the matter.

Bela Bill implementation proceeds

Gwarube confirmed that the controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act is being implemented, excluding clauses four and five.

She also explained her absence from Tuesday’s protest march against the Act, saying she was “otherwise occupied appearing before the NCOP select committee on education”.

