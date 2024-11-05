Matric exams: Here’s what will be written this week and how you can prepare

IEB and NSC matric exams schedules.

Matric exams started on 21 October and will conclude on 28 November for National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) learners.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube revealed that 727,121 full-time and 155,215 part-time candidates would sit for the 2024 matric exams across the country.

“That’s 882,336 candidates from across South Africa,” she said, adding that 16 400 IEB pupils would undertake the exams.

NSC exam schedule

Week 3 kicked off with Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy, and Technical Mathematics Papers 2 on Monday morning.

On the same day, matriculants sat for Hindi, Gujarati, Telegu, Portuguese, German, and Urdu (HL, FAL) Papers 3 at 2pm.

On Tuesday, Geography (Climate and Weather, Geomorphology and Map Work) Paper 1 will be written at 9am. While Computer Applications Technology (Theory) Paper 2 and Nautical Science Paper 1 will be written later in the day at 2pm.

On Wednesday, candidates will sit for Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga, Tshivenda, and South African Sign Language, Papers 1 in HL, FAL and SAL.

Information Technology Paper 2 in Theory will be written at 2pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday, matrics will sit for History Paper 2 in the morning, and Consumer Studies and Hospitality in the afternoon.

The week will end on a high note with pupils sitting for Physics Paper 1 and Technical Sciences Paper 1 at 9am, and Dramatic Arts in the afternoon, at 2pm.

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

2024 NSC Timetable by oratile on Scribd

IEB exam schedule

For IEB scholars, the week started with Mathematics Paper 1 in the morning. They wrote Paper 3 exams on German, Gujarati, Hindi, Portuguese, Tami, Telugu, and Urdu for both Home Language and First Additional Language.

Matrics sat for Geography Paper 1 on Tuesday at 9am, and Geography Paper 2 and Nautical Science Paper 1 will be written in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, candidates will sit for Computer Applications Technology (Theory) Paper 2, Marine Sciences Paper 1 and Tshivenda FAL Paper 1 in the morning.

Both Accounting papers will be written on Thursday, in the morning and afternoon.

English Paper 1 for HL and FAL (Reading) will be sat for on Friday morning.

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

IEB Final Timetable 2024 by oratile on Scribd

