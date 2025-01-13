Matric exams: 407 cheating incidents, teachers preventing pupils from writing certain subjects

Although the incidences of cheating have decreased in NSC exams, from 945 in 2023 to 407 in 2024, the occurrance was still a major concern.

Matric examination custodian Umalusi says there were no detected cases of paper leakages or other irregularities that could have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the 2024 matric exams.

Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi briefed the media on Monday, where he pronounced the 2024 national exam results ahead of their release on Tuesday.

According to Rakometsi, out of 880,209 candidates candidates who were registered to write the NSC exam under the Department of Basic Education (DBE), 810,900 managed to write. This means that 69,309 of the registered students were absent from the exams.

EXCO of Council approved the release of the DBE November 2024 National Senior Certificate examination results.

Exam concerns

In October 2024, Umalusi raised a concern over the shortage of markers for History, Afrikaans first additional language, and English home language paper 3 subjects. However, Rakometsi said the issue was resolved.

“I can confirm that the Department of Basic Education indeed managed to put in place plans to ameliorate the situation. Umalusi is also pleased that load shedding, adverse weather, and protests did not materially impact the exams,” he said.

There was also concern about some teachers and principals turning pupils away from writing some subjects they were seen to be incompetent in.

“Umalusi is concerned about the persistent phenomenon of teachers and principals refusing registered pupils from writing exams in particular subjects. This phenomenon is motivated by the desire to improve the results. This is unlawful. Parents and pupils must report these incidents,” said Rakometsi.

There was also an independent school which allowed 30 pupils who failed grade 11 to register for grade 12 exams.

Umalusi ordered the withdrawal of the registration of the 30 candidates and the school itself.

“So they will no more be allowed to run examinations,” said Rakometsi.

About 128 private colleges also administered the N2 to N3 examinations despite not being accredited by Umalusi.

Umalusi has directed the Department of Higher Education and Training to investigate the matter.

Matric exams 2024 cheating incidents

According to Rakometsi, although the incidences of cheating have decreased in NSC exams, from 945 in 2023 to 407 in 2024, the occurrence was still a major concern.

“Umalusi remains concerned that KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are once again at the top of the list, with 195 and 74 candidates, respectively,” said Rakometsi.

Almost 365 N2 to N3 candidates in the private college sector were also reported to have cheated during the exams.

Marking concessions

Umalusi further raised concerns over the increase in the requests for marking concessions.

This is when there is a question in an exam that is deemed problematic during the marking process and it is requested to be excluded either entirely or partially. As a result, the upscaling of the total marking is achieved using the convention tables.

There was a request for marking concessions in 19 subjects in 2024 compared to 17 subjects in 2023.

“It can affect the overall standard of the paper in question. Umalusi has called for the exam bodies to look into this,” said Rakometsi.