Matric results: Experts weigh in on what to expect and how to cope

As the matric class of 2024 prepares to receive their results, the key message remains one of hope and resilience.

As thousands of matriculants anxiously await their results, technology has transformed how they’ll receive the news.

Gone are the days of waiting at school gates or queuing at garages for morning newspapers, with results now accessible through SMSs, apps, and websites.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube will announce the national results on 13 January, followed by individual National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Independent Board of Examinations (IEB) results on Tuesday, 14 January.

Expert analysis: Mary Metcalf

Education expert Mary Metcalf said it will be interesting to see if last year’s increase in the pass rate would be improved upon.

“If there is an increase or decrease, we need to what happened and build or remedy it.

“Last year, there were significant increases in three provinces. It’s interesting to see if [they have been] sustained.

“It is a little too soon for the new education minister to have had an impact but I am hoping for a positive impact from the minister,” she said.

Covid-19 pandemic

Professor Kobus Maree from the University of Pretoria expressed cautious optimism about this year’s results while acknowledging ongoing challenges.

“I’m optimistic but cautiously optimistic. I think there may be an improvement, but a very small improvement at that,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns occurred when the Class of 2024 started Grade 8, disrupting their lives and routines.

“The disruption caused by the pandemic during these formative years has had a lasting impact on their learning,” the department said of the students last year.

Maree said the effects “still linger with us” as do persistent systemic inequalities, particularly between urban and rural schools.

“You have to come back to the disparity between urban and rural schools, the wealthy and the less wealthy. Those systemic inequities are still interesting,” Maree explained.Maree stressed the importance of funding and comprehensive support.

“We need sustained funding, and also, unwavering commitment from all sorts. We need all stakeholders,” he emphasised.

For students awaiting results, Maree offered words of encouragement.

“Congratulations to those who have passed. Those who have not made it, no problem. You have managed many, many transitions in your lifetime… There’s always hope. There’s always light at the tunnel.” He urged students needing support to consult the DBE website for available resources.

Slight improvement

Education expert Hendrick Makaneta is also cautiously ”optimistic” about the 2024 matric exam results.

“My overall expectation for the matric results, I am very much optimistic that the results will demonstrate a slight improvement compared to the previous years,” he said.

Furthermore, Makaneta explained that rural provinces such as the Eastern Cape and Limpopo might see some increase despite challenges which include a lack of resources.

“Some schools, especially those from poor communities, learners had to attend on weekends to try and catch up.

“Districts were able to put a lot of focus, by ensuring learners were able to attend regularly, especially the support programmes they had after school hours,” he added.

According to Makaneta, provinces such as Gauteng and Western Cape are likely to maintain a stronger academic performance due to the resources they have as well as the support structure they have.

How to cope with the anxiety of waiting for matric results

The period between completing final exams and receiving results can be particularly challenging for students and their families.

Education analyst Dr Corrin Varady notes that research shows students often experience more stress during this waiting period than after receiving their actual results.

“Most importantly, remember that matric is not the end — it is just the beginning,” Varady emphasised.

“If things do not go as hoped, there are plenty of other avenues to success.”

Dr Lauren Martin, Counselling Psychologist and Deputy Dean of Learning and Teaching at the South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP), reinforces this perspective.

“This is not just about academic results. It’s an opportunity to reinforce resilience and adaptability, which are key skills for success in today’s world. There’s so often a build-up of pressures that can make a young person feel that their whole future is hinging on these marks, which is not true.”

Support and coping strategies

SACAP’s Academic Dean, Dr Jaclyn Lotter, stresses the importance of processing emotions during this time.

“Teens need to know that it’s okay to feel disappointed, angry, or even lost. These emotions are valid,” she says.

“However, what matters is how they move forward. By encouraging open conversations, parents can help their teens unpack these feelings and start exploring practical steps forward.”

Varady suggests students take a strategic approach to both academic preparation and mental wellbeing.

“For those still figuring out their future, aiming for marks that keep a range of options open is the best approach, allowing them flexibility if they change their minds or discover new interests,” he explained.

Staying productive helps ease anxiety

Experts recommend staying productive during the waiting period through part-time work, volunteering, or exploring personal interests.

Building a support network is crucial — students are encouraged to openly discuss their fears and expectations with friends, family, or trusted teachers.

Dr Martin emphasises the importance of reframing success: “Success can mean pursuing a path that aligns with your passions, values, and skills, even if it’s not a traditional path. By keeping the focus on the way forward and broadening the conversation, parents can help teens see beyond the pressure of a single set of exam results.”

Professional support services are available 24/7 for students and families who need additional assistance during this challenging transition period.

As the class of 2024 prepares to receive their results, the key message from experts remains one of hope and resilience.

This moment, while significant, is just one step in a longer journey of personal and professional growth.

