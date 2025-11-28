Matric exams are over: Here’s when you will get your result

As the Class of 2025 waits for January, the DBE says all systems are in place to deliver accurate, verified and timely results.

With the final papers of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) written on 27 November 2025, the long wait for results has officially begun.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed the release dates, next steps and deadlines for matrics across South Africa.

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, will announce the national results on 12 January 2026.

The department said: “The 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations will conclude on 27 November 2025 and the minister will announce the outcome of the examinations on 12 January 2026.”

Candidates will receive their individual results the following day.

“Results will be released to candidates on 13 January 2026,” the department confirmed, adding that some results “may not be available because of technical issues.”

Pupils can fetch their official statements of results from the school or exam centre where they wrote.

Online access will also open at 6am on 13 January 2026 on the DBE website.

Errors, queries and deadlines

The department urged candidates to check their details immediately after receiving their statements.

“Candidates must ensure that names and identity numbers reflect correctly on their statement of results and report any required corrections to the department before 20 February 2026,” it said.

Anyone who suspects an error in their marks has 30 days from the release date to lodge a formal query.

Re-mark and re-check applications

For those who believe their scripts were not assessed accurately, the DBE confirmed that the re-mark and re-check process opens on 13 January 2026 and closes on 27 January 2026.

Applications can be submitted at schools, district offices, or online.

The costs are as follows:

Re-mark: R120 per subject

Re-check: R30 per subject

Viewing of scripts is only allowed after the completion of a re-mark or re-check.

The department stated: “The fee for viewing is R230 and the closing date for applications is seven days after the release of remark or re-check results.”

The outcomes of re-marking will be released from 13 March 2026, and candidates must collect them from the school or exam centre where they wrote.

