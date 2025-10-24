Matrics, here’s what you’ll be writing on Monday

The NSC exams continue through to 27 November 2025, with matric candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Monday, 27 October, with Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am and will see DBE students writing:

isiZulu

isiXhosa

siSwati

isiNdebele HL Paper 3

or FAL Paper 3.

IEB candidates will write Mathematics Paper 1.

Afternoon papers

DBE candidates write the Accounting Paper 1 at 2pm.

IEB candidates won’t write an afternoon paper.

ALSO READ: Matric exams start Tuesday: Here is when you write what [TIMETABLE]

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory retention and identify areas needing more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25–30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

READ NEXT: ‘You’ve got this’ – Ramaphosa sends well wishes to matrics as they write final exams