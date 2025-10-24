Matric

Matrics, here’s what you’ll be writing on Monday

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

4 minute read

24 October 2025

12:34 pm

The NSC exams continue through to 27 November 2025, with matric candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

Matrics writing exams in a hall

Matriculants during an examination monitoring visit at Forte Secondary School in Dobsonville on 23 October 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Monday, 27 October, with Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am and will see DBE students writing:

  • isiZulu
  • isiXhosa
  • siSwati
  • isiNdebele HL Paper 3
  • or FAL Paper 3.

IEB candidates will write Mathematics Paper 1.

Afternoon papers

DBE candidates write the Accounting Paper 1 at 2pm.

IEB candidates won’t write an afternoon paper.

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

2025 October- November timetableDownload

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

57778c_43a50354c7d64b37903f85f8e2dddc8eDownload

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory retention and identify areas needing more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25–30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

