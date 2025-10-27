Morning Fix: Bodies of two women found on side of road in Mamelodi | Unisa Enterprise crumbles amid unpaid salaries, lost contracts

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 27 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix starts off with the Gauteng police launching an investigation after the bodies of two women were discovered on the side of the road in Tshwane.

The grim discovery was made in Mamelodi on Sunday.

A video widely circulated on social media showed the women lying on the side of the road in Mahube Valley.

Woman accused of assaulting house helper to appear in court

Picture: iStock

A Limpopo woman accused of attacking her house helper is expected to appear in the Nkowankowa magistrate’s court in Tzaneen for a formal bail application tomorrow.

The woman appeared for the first time briefly on Thursday, facing charges of pointing a firearm and assault.

Matrics, here’s what you’ll be writing today

Matriculants during an examination monitoring visit at Forte Secondary School in Dobsonville on 23 October 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Monday, 27 October, with Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am and will see DBE students writing:

isiZulu

isiXhosa

siSwati

isiNdebele HL Paper 3

or FAL Paper 3.

IEB candidates will write Mathematics Paper 1.

Springboks v Japan: Who will Rassie pick?

Handre Pollard and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are both potential starters for the Boks in their match against Japan at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

The Springboks are set to kick off their end-of-year-tour to the UK and Europe with their first ever encounter against Japan outside of a Rugby World Cup year, at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Boks and Japan have only clashed three times in their history, the first being the infamous 34-32 loss the South Africans suffered at the 2015 World Cup in England.

Unisa Enterprise crumbles amid unpaid salaries, lost contracts

Picture: Supplied

The crippled Unisa Enterprise (UE), the commercial arm of the University of South Africa (Unisa), has reportedly been kicked out of its rented offices at Waterfall Office Park in Midrand due to a R3 million rental debt.

According to internal sources, Unisa has refused to bail out the company any further because the university has already pumped R70 million into the enterprise, but there is little to show for it.

That wraps up our morning fix.