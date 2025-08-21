Gauteng education MEC praises police after students arrested at Tsakane Secondary School

The arrested parent is alleged to have encouraged the disruptive behaviour.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has praised the South African Police Service (Saps) for arresting five pupils and a parent at Tsakane Secondary School on Thursday.

This followed a wave of violent and disruptive incidents that have rocked the school.

The arrests come after repeated acts of bullying, intimidation and threats by a group of pupils who have been accused of terrorising their peers and teachers.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to protect the right to education and to ensure that teaching and learning continue without disruption in Gauteng schools,” Chiloane said.

“We will not allow our schools to be turned into spaces of violence and intimidation.”

Series of disruptive incidents

The pupils allegedly pelted stones at newly replaced doors during Grade 12 camps and set fires in the school toilets.

On Wednesday, the group reportedly threatened staff and pupils with knives, blocked passageways and extorted money and cellphones during school hours.

One of the arrested pupils, previously suspended for assaulting another student with a chair, reportedly returned to school forcefully, ignoring disciplinary procedures.

Teachers have expressed fear for their safety, with some unable to resume classroom duties due to ongoing intimidation.

The arrested parent is alleged to have encouraged the disruptive behaviour.

“Every pupil has a right to quality education, and every teacher has a right to a safe working environment. We commend the Saps for taking decisive action and assure the community of Tsakane that order will be restored,” Chiloane said.

Government response and support

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) stressed that schools must remain centres of learning, not fear or lawlessness.

Chiloane called on parents to instil respect and accountability in their children, warning that threats or intimidation towards school staff would be addressed through legal channels.

In response to the trauma experienced by the school community, the GDE plans to deploy psychosocial support teams to assist affected pupils, while employee wellness units will focus on supporting teachers.

“The swift action by police should serve as a deterrent to others who are planning to disrupt our schools,” Chiloane added.

