Here’s how to get your matric results next week, including right here!

Matric candidates can access their results on their mobile phones, newspapers and from their schools.

It is just over a week until the class of 2023 get their matric exam results, with thousands of candidates waiting anxiously.

Candidates no longer have to wait for school gates to open or queue at garages for the morning newspaper to get their matric results. Technology has eased their anxiety by providing SMSs, apps and websites where they can get their results.

The Independent Board of Examinations (IEB) will release their matric results on 18 January. And on the same day the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshegka will announce the outcome of the examinations.

Public school results (NSC results) will then be released on 19 January at 6am.

Where to get your results

Right here!

The Citizen has a handy portal to access your matric results on the day they are released.

All you need to do is click this link here and put in your student number.

The Education department’s website

Department of Basic Education pupils can access their results via the Department of Basic Education website.

For the IEB exam results, pupils can access their results via the IEB website. To access your results, you only need to enter your exam number and date of birth.

MatricsMate app

You can also download the MatricsMate app from the Google Play Store – for Android devices – or the Apple App Store (iOS devices). Like on our The Citizen portal, you will only need to provide your exam number to get your results.

SMS

To access your results via SMS, remember to use your own mobile phone because you can only use one mobile number for each exam number.

To sign up for SMS service, send your ID number and exam number to 35658 for public school results and 35135 for IEB results.

Once signed up, your results will be messaged to you on the day of the results are published.

USSD code

At 6am, on the day of the results, dial *120*35658*. Enter your ID number and exam number as prompted and get your results.

Get them at the school

Another option to access both IEB and NSC examination results is fetching them at the school where you wrote the exams.

