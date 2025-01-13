WATCH: ‘I was absent alot because of my condition’: How matric top achiever beat the odds

Baloyi is one of the top 39 achievers in the country, out of over 700,000 matriculants who sat for the final exams in November.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube pose for a photograph with Top Achievers at MTN innovation Cerntre in Johannesburg, 13 January 2024, during the Ministerial Breakfast. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The Class of 2024 is filled with brave matriculants who overcame incredible difficulties and challenges to achieve their dream results, with Malwandla Baloyi among them.

Baloyi joined dozens of the nation’s brightest young minds from South Africa’s government schools at a celebratory breakfast in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, on Monday.

Baloyi, who attended New Hope School for learning and physical disabilities in Pretoria, was born with physical disabilities that required her to use a wheelchair.



“I have brittle bone disease, and during winter, my bones become very painful. I also have scoliosis, and my back hurts a lot.

WATCH: Baloyi speak about her matric journey

Malwandla Baloyi from Pretoria New Hope school, for people living with learning and physical disabilities also spoke to The Citizen on how she put in the work. #MatricResults2024 pic.twitter.com/YXr4JebDNl — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) January 13, 2025

Baloyi said her matric year was filled with health challenges that often forced her to miss school, critical tests, and curriculum content.

“Those months were the most challenging because I missed a lot of school.

“It is even more shocking that I am here among the top achievers nationally because of how often I was absent due to my conditions,” she said.

She is one of the top 39 achievers in the country, out of over 700,000 matriculants who sat for the final exams in November.

ALSO READ: Matric results: Experts weigh in on what to expect and how to cope

Giving back through psychology

Baloyi said she plans to study psychology and has been accepted at Stellenbosch University, Wits University, and the University of Pretoria.

“My goal is to help people like myself overcome challenges, just as I have been able to do.”

Class of 2024 ‘a league of its own’

Speaking at the breakfast, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube said the Class of 2024 embodied the strength and resilience of the protea flower.

Among the disruptions was that the Covid-19 pandemic began as these matriculants started Grade 8.

ALSO READ: Matric exams: 407 cheating incidents, teachers prevented pupils from writing certain subjects

“Many of you began your high school journey in 2020, when Covid-19 forced schools to close in March. Traditional learning methods were disrupted.

“Some of you had to adapt to online learning and deal with limited resources. Navigating a world where learning and teaching became incredibly difficult was no small feat.

“Yet, despite these obstacles, you persevered. You’ve demonstrated that challenges are not roadblocks but stepping stones to greatness,” Gwarube said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Basic Education ropes in Hawks, State Security to probe matric results ‘breach’