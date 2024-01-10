Just matriculated? Here are some alternatives to university for school leavers

Choosing to join a company's school leavers programme is not just a departure from the conventional academic trajectory. it's a strategic move.

As a recent school leaver who has just completed their matric, the traditional path of heading straight to university may seem like the default route to success.

But success can be achieved through alternative avenues, and one compelling option is to dive directly into the working world.

Companies today offer enticing opportunities through their school leavers’ programs, providing a unique and valuable entry point for individuals eager to embark on their professional journey.

By immersing yourself in the professional landscape early on, you have the chance to be groomed and moulded within a corporate environment.

These programs are designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the industry, coupled with hands-on training, mentorship, and exposure to diverse aspects of the business.

Here are some companies that offer school leavers programmes:

The BMW group

The BMW Group offers a school leavers programme for individuals on the cusp of completing their education, with a focus on those passionate about cars, technology, and teamwork.

The company actively searches for talented and enthusiastic candidates prepared to tackle the challenges of professional development within BMW.

Opportunities span across manufacturing, engineering, technical, and business sectors, requiring a blend of skills, education, and ambition for optimal success.

Participation in one of BMW’s school-leaver programs facilitates the swift establishment of a robust professional network, laying the groundwork for a successful career trajectory.

BP

BP provides an extensive array of opportunities for school leavers seeking diverse career paths.

Aspiring individuals can engage with a global organisation by embarking on a journey as a shipping cadet, exploring the world while gaining valuable experience. It all depends on when it is available in your country.

Alternatively, opportunities exist to acquire a trade through apprenticeships or specialize as a trainee technician.

These varied pathways within BP cater to individuals with different career aspirations and skill sets, offering a platform for professional growth and development.

Arcelor Mittal

Arcelor Mittal is Luxembourg-based multinational steel manufacturing corporation with a strong presence in South Africa.

The company offers school leavers apprenticeships, where candidates have access to both classroom and on-the-job training.

The opportunity allows individuals to gain knowledge and expertise in their chosen trade, leading to the acquisition of a trade certificate upon successfully completing the trade test.

The program covers training-related costs, personal protective equipment, payment for institutional training, on-site personal insurance, and provides a monthly stipend.

Opportunities are available in Vanderbijlpark and Vereeniging Operations.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation

Who doesn’t want to work in government, right?

Fortunately, the South African government offers a number of learnerships that school leavers who only have their matric can apply for.

Currently, there was one at the Department of International relations and Cooperation since we last checked.

Woodlands Diary

Woodlands Dairy is a prominent manufacturer of UHT milk in South Africa, with a primary focus on the First Choice brand.

In addition to First Choice, the company engages in the processing, production, and packaging of house brand dairy products for various retailers, including Spar and Woolworths.

The company is offering learnerships to young school leavers who have just matriculated.

The learnership at Woodlands Dairy provides school leavers with valuable hands-on experience, professional mentorship, and a structured learning environment to enhance their skills and knowledge in the dynamic field of dairy production.

